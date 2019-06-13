UK app-only bank Monzo launches in the US to take on America's financial giants

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.Retailread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.Marketsread more
Donald Trump Jr. plans to campaign against Rep. Justin Amash in Michigan's 2020 primary after the Congressman called for his father's impeachment.Politicsread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
"Why would we want to expose U.S. investors to the possibility of being defrauded by one country?," Sen. Chris Van Hollen asks.Politicsread more
It is not clear whether either man will comply with the subpoeanas. Both refused to supply information to the committee voluntarily, Schiff said.Politicsread more
"They have thrown aside two great brands that had real value in exchange for this horrific, means-nothing statement."Banksread more
British fintech start-up Monzo has launched in the United States, as it looks to challenge the country's established banking giants.
The London-based company said Thursday that it would initially offer a "few thousands cards" to American customers at launch events in Los Angeles, California.
Monzo is one of several so-called challenger banks that operate with only an ATM card and an app. These are new digital banks that are looking to take a slice of the massive financial services sector.
There are already a number of such players in Europe, including U.K. firm Revolut and Germany's N26, while in the U.S. the main neobanks appear to be Chime and Aspiration.
To help with the U.S. launch, Monzo partnered with domestic lender Sutton Bank. It has selected LA as its initial U.S. base, and is looking to expand to other cities.
"When it comes to consumer apps, banks are at least a decade behind the ease and feature-set of a Lyft or an Airbnb, not to mention sloth-like and unimaginative when compared to the innovation cycle in the apps we use every day," Monzo's CEO Tom Blomfield said in a statement.
"With Monzo, we aim to make money work for everyone by working with our community of users to build things that work for them."
By securing a U.S. launch, Monzo has managed to beat some of its rivals that also have ambitions to expand to the country. Revolut and N26 have both said they are looking to enter the U.S. at some point this year.
The firm says it now has more than two million users in the U.K. and is signing up 200,000 every month. For comparison, Revolut has accumulated over 5 million customers while N26 recently said it has 3.5 million.
But while these challenger banks have managed to grow in popularity, luring in millions of users, they have struggled to translate that growth into profits.
Monzo revealed last year that it was losing £15 ($19) per customer in June 2018, although that figure was down from the £65 cost per customer it ran in late 2017. Revolut meanwhile managed to break even in December 2017, but still posted an annual loss for the year.
Founded in 2015, Monzo will find itself up against America's financial titans, the big four retail banks being J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has also gotten into the retail banking game with its own online bank called Marcus.
Monzo has raised a total of $268 million from investors including U.S. payments giant Stripe and venture capital firms Accel and General Catalyst. It crossed into unicorn status following its most recent round of funding last year, with a valuation of over $1 billion.