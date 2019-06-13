UK app-only bank Monzo launches in the US to take on America's financial giants

British fintech start-up Monzo has launched in the United States, as it looks to challenge the country's established banking giants.

The London-based company said Thursday that it would initially offer a "few thousands cards" to American customers at launch events in Los Angeles, California.

Monzo is one of several so-called challenger banks that operate with only an ATM card and an app. These are new digital banks that are looking to take a slice of the massive financial services sector.

There are already a number of such players in Europe, including U.K. firm Revolut and Germany's N26, while in the U.S. the main neobanks appear to be Chime and Aspiration.

To help with the U.S. launch, Monzo partnered with domestic lender Sutton Bank. It has selected LA as its initial U.S. base, and is looking to expand to other cities.

"When it comes to consumer apps, banks are at least a decade behind the ease and feature-set of a Lyft or an Airbnb, not to mention sloth-like and unimaginative when compared to the innovation cycle in the apps we use every day," Monzo's CEO Tom Blomfield said in a statement.

"With Monzo, we aim to make money work for everyone by working with our community of users to build things that work for them."

By securing a U.S. launch, Monzo has managed to beat some of its rivals that also have ambitions to expand to the country. Revolut and N26 have both said they are looking to enter the U.S. at some point this year.