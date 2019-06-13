'No door for renegotiations' of Brexit deal whoever wins UK leadership race, Luxembourg PM says

As the U.K.'s political establishment focuses on a leadership race in the ruling Conservative Party, European leaders like Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel are keen to remind the U.K. government that the bloc will not re-open negotiations on the Brexit deal.

"For the moment we are still waiting. We had an agreement between the government of the U.K. and EU and we're still waiting for the vote in Westminster. I don't want no deal but we're prepared for no deal," Bettel told CNBC's Silvia Amaro in Luxembourg Thursday.

"The U.K. is in a situation now where we don't know which way it will go." Still, he said, there was "no moment to blame anyone," for the Brexit deal that was agreed and that a leadership change in the U.K. would not change the situation.

"This is the best possible agreement and there is no door for renegotiations," he said.

Brexit has been put on the backburner since it became painfully clear that departing Prime Minister Theresa May could not get a majority of the U.K. Parliament to support the Brexit deal she had struck with Brussels.