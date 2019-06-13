'No door for renegotiations' of Brexit deal whoever wins UK leadership race, Luxembourg PM says

Brent crude spiked as high as 4% Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Hong Kong braced for the possibility of more violence on Thursday after scenes of chaos rocked the global trade and finance center a day earlier.China Politicsread more
Target is bringing its same-day delivery option to the masses, marking the latest move in an ongoing and heated battle over delivery involving the big-box retailer, Walmart...Retailread more
The U.K. government has repeatedly denied it would accept lower food standards post-Brexit.Politicsread more
Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."Trading Nationread more
The decision to swap out his legal representation with someone far more pro-Trump and hostile to Mueller also comes amid growing calls to withdraw his plea from right-wing...Politicsread more
Mitsubishi Aircraft is developing the first Japan-made planes in more than 50 years: the "SpaceJet."Aerospace & Defenseread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...Politicsread more
As the U.K.'s political establishment focuses on a leadership race in the ruling Conservative Party, European leaders like Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel are keen to remind the U.K. government that the bloc will not re-open negotiations on the Brexit deal.
"For the moment we are still waiting. We had an agreement between the government of the U.K. and EU and we're still waiting for the vote in Westminster. I don't want no deal but we're prepared for no deal," Bettel told CNBC's Silvia Amaro in Luxembourg Thursday.
"The U.K. is in a situation now where we don't know which way it will go." Still, he said, there was "no moment to blame anyone," for the Brexit deal that was agreed and that a leadership change in the U.K. would not change the situation.
"This is the best possible agreement and there is no door for renegotiations," he said.
Brexit has been put on the backburner since it became painfully clear that departing Prime Minister Theresa May could not get a majority of the U.K. Parliament to support the Brexit deal she had struck with Brussels.
The deal failed to pass the House of Commons (the Lower House of Parliament) three times and facing pressure from her own party, May agreed to stand down as party leader, her resignation coming into effect last Friday. Now, the U.K. is witnessing a leadership race in the Conservative Party and the winner will take over the reins (and Brexit proceedings) from Theresa May.
Whoever succeeds May, and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the favorite, Brexit face something of a poisoned chalice. May secured another delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc, now due on October 31, but Brexiteers in the Conservative party are itchy to get the process over and done with.
Boris Johnson, who is ahead in leadership race polls, said on Wednesday he doesn't want to see a "no deal" Brexit but that the U.K. had to prepare for one, and prepare to renegotiate with the EU.
For its part, however, the EU has said it is not willing to renegotiate the deal or allow for any further extension come October 31. Bettel echoed that view on Thursday.
"An extension for what? If the deal is just to have an extension just to have an extension, no, we need a reason to have an extension or we need a clear plan," he said.
"They (the British government) did an agreement, we signed it not with Theresa May but with the U.K. government. And it's not because you're changing a leader (that) then we have to say 'so you need a new delay.'"
"If still in six months or a year we still have no agreement and then they change again the leader again and then we start again with a new delay? No. I won't agree to have a new delay just to have a new delay."