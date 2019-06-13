Oil prices could fall to $45 per barrel if US-China trade war escalates, says investor

As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
Hong Kong braced for possible anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos rocked the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day...China Politicsread more
Hong Kong protest demonstrators used social media apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to organize activities.Technologyread more
The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Online banking platform Revolut says it will start gradually onboarding 20,000 Australians who signed up to a waiting list.Technologyread more
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86% by the morning session's end. The benchmark index closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot...Asia Marketsread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
Skateboarder Tony Hawk turned down a buyout offer from Activision and his instinct paid off: His licensing deal ran for 16 years until 2015 and the Tony Hawk series generated...The Brave Onesread more
Since Indian budget hotel start-up OYO entered China last year, it has opened nearly 10,000 hotels and 450,000 rooms. Its CEO Ritesh Agarwal outlines two reasons for the...Travelread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
"I'm definitely going to be responsible with it," Toni Miller, a 32-year-old mom of three, told CNBC Make It.Spendread more
Global oil prices could fall to as low as $45 per barrel if tensions between the U.S. and China worsen, an investment strategist told CNBC Thursday.
Oil prices have been on a downward trend in recent weeks as investors become increasingly concerned about slowing demand. Appetite for oil is at risk of a further slump if the U.S. and China fail to the resolve trade differences, which will cause the global economy to weaken even more, said Rainer Michael Preiss, executive director at Taurus Wealth Advisors.
"I think a lot of market focus is on the G-20 meeting," Preiss told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday.
"If America and China couldn't agree, and America raises tariffs again on Chinese imports, potentially this could slow down the economy meaningfully," he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump previously said he would make a decision about whether to impose further tariffs on China after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 meeting in Japan later this month.
Washington has so far slapped 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, with Trump threatening to apply the same elevated levy on the remaining imports from China worth around $300 billion. In retaliation, Beijing raised tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American products.
Tensions between the U.S. and China have also extended beyond trade. Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist that restricts American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant, while China threatened to cut off its supply of rare earths to the U.S.
Those developments have hurt sentiment among businesses and consumers, and are blamed for contributing to much of the economic slowdown globally. Now, any potential uplift in the global economy hinges on Trump and Xi reaching a deal, said Preiss.
"Everything that I look at seems to indicate that global growth" will depend on how the talks between the U.S. and China pan out, he added.