Pelosi doesn't budge on impeachment after Trump's 'appalling' claim he'd take 2020 campaign dirt from foreign powers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

GE Ventures is trying to find a buyer for its start-up portfolio

Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.

Technologyread more

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Explosions on two oil tankers near Iran send oil prices 2% higher

Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

Energyread more

Eddie Lampert to Elizabeth Warren and AOC: Sears severance has...

Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.

Retailread more

Bank of America has found the perfect recession play — death

Bank of America points to pre-need service companies, which make funeral arrangements before the person dies.

Marketsread more

These home improvements can help shave money off your utility...

Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Red Robin, Callaway Golf,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after Tyson Foods announces plant-based...

Shares of Beyond Meat were up slightly Thursday after falling about 4% in premarket trading after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets this summer.

Food & Beverageread more

Hyperinflation pushes Venezuela to offer 50,000-bolivar bank note

As its efforts to stem hyperinflation flounder, Venezuela's socialist government has taken to issuing new large-denominated notes to help its citizens cope with rising costs.

Economyread more

Pelosi dodges impeachment talk after Trump claims he'd take...

Pelosi also said that Democrats will be introducing a package of legislation "mandating that campaigns report foreign offers of assistance."

Politicsread more

Kellyanne Conway should be removed from government, government...

President Donald Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway should be removed from the federal government for repeatedly violating a law that bars executive branch employees...

Politicsread more

Watch Larry Kudlow speak live on the economy and trade

Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking Thursday to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C. The topic is...

Economyread more
Politics

Pelosi doesn't budge on impeachment after Trump's 'appalling' claim he'd take 2020 campaign dirt from foreign powers

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refuses to say at what point she would support impeaching President Donald Trump.
  • "Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said," Pelosi says. "But he has a habit of making appalling statements," she added.
  • Even if Trump was found to have accepted a foreign government's help in the election, Pelosi avoids making any commitment to launching impeachment proceedings.
  • Pelosi says that Democrats will be introducing a package of legislation "mandating that campaigns report foreign offers of assistance."
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press on June 13, 2019, during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday repeatedly refused to say at what point she would support impeaching President Donald Trump, whose claim that he would possibly take foreign operatives' dirt on a 2020 opponent was loudly condemned by her party a day earlier.

"Not any one issue is going to trigger, 'Oh, now we'll go do this,'" Pelosi told reporters when asked whether Trump's remarks were enough to push the top House Democrat — who has strongly resisted an impeachment fight — over the edge.

In an interview that aired in part Wednesday, Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he would accept information on his 2020 opponent if it was offered by foreign operatives and would not alert the FBI.

"It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it," Trump said.

The comments from a sitting president were immediately met with an outcry from Democrats and political organizations, as well as some Republicans.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a major supporter of Trump's, said his response to the question was "not the right answer ... the right answer is 'no.'"

"Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said," Pelosi said when asked if Trump inviting foreign help in an election was grounds for impeachment. "But he has a habit of making appalling statements," she added.

Even if Trump was found to have accepted a foreign government's help in the election, Pelosi avoided making any commitment to launching impeachment proceedings.

"As we go down this path to seek the truth for the American people and hold the president accountable, it has nothing to do with politics or any campaigns," she said. "It has everything to do with patriotism, not partisanship."

Pelosi has consistently pushed back against a growing pro-impeachment chorus within her party, which now includes dozens of lawmakers and numerous Democratic presidential candidates. She said last month that Trump is "goading" Democrats to try to impeach him because he believes it would help "solidify his base" of supporters.

In response to Trump's willingness to take opposition research from foreign sources, Pelosi said that Democrats would be introducing a package of legislation "mandating that campaigns report foreign offers of assistance."

It's "self-evident as a matter of ethics," she said, "but we'll have to codify it." 

A spokeswoman for Pelosi said that package was in the works, but will likely include bills that cover election security, prevent foreign interference and close foreign money loopholes.

Trump defended his remarks in a two-part tweet Thursday morning. "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day," Trump said, referencing world leaders he met during a recent trip to Europe. "We talked about 'Everything!'" he said. "Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous!"

Accepting foreign campaign contributions is illegal, while diplomacy between world leaders is not.

The president also claimed that the clip from ABC's interview did not include his "full answer" and left out "the part that matters." It was unclear what context the president believes was excised from the clips presented by ABC.