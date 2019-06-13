The Pentagon emits more greenhouse gases than Portugal or Sweden, study says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Oil jumps more than 3% on reports of tanker incident in the Gulf...

Brent crude spiked above 4% Thursday on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

Energyread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after Tyson Foods announces plant-based...

Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.

Food & Beverageread more

The price of apples is soaring in China, and Beijing is showing...

As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.

China Economyread more

Trump: 'I think I'd take' damaging info on 2020 rival from...

"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.

Politicsread more

Here are the most-loved stocks on Wall Street

Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Investingread more

Tesla looks like Netflix did a decade ago—and it could see a...

Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."

Trading Nationread more

US import prices post the largest drop in 5 months

U.S. import prices fell by the most in five months in May amid a broad decline in the cost of goods, the latest indication of muted inflation that strengthens the case for the...

Economyread more

RH soars 23% on earnings beat as retailer's luxury strategy...

RH tops earnings and revenue estimates, attributing its performance to its strategy of transforming into a luxury lifestyle brand.

Retailread more

OPEC oil output falls to 5-year low in May as group warns of weak...

Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.

Energyread more

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise, sparking fears the...

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 216,000, down slightly from the 218,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Economyread more

AT&T cancels orders for Samsung's folding phone with no launch...

AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.

Technologyread more

Target expands same-day shipping in delivery wars with Walmart...

Target is bringing its same-day delivery option to the masses in the latest move in a battle over delivery involving the big-box retailer, Walmart and Amazon.

Retailread more
Environment

The Pentagon emits more greenhouse gases than Portugal or Sweden, study says

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • The Pentagon's emissions were "in any one year… greater than many smaller countries total greenhouse gas emissions," researchers of the study said.
  • The findings showed that if the Pentagon was listed as a country, its emissions would make it the world's 55th largest contributor of greenhouse gases.
  • China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, the main gas responsible for climate change, followed by America.
Aerial of the Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington DC, with I-395 freeway on the left, and the Air Force Memorial up middle.
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels in the world, new research shows, creating more planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions than industrialized countries such as Portugal or Sweden

The Pentagon, which oversees the U.S. military, released around 1.2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases between 2001 and 2017, according to research by Brown University. The study, published Wednesday, is the first of its kind to compile such comprehensive data.

The Pentagon's emissions were "in any one year… greater than many smaller countries total greenhouse gas emissions," researchers of the study said.

The findings showed that if the Pentagon was listed as a country, its emissions would make it the world's 55th largest contributor of greenhouse gases.

The Pentagon was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Thursday.

'Room for much steeper cuts'

"Although the Pentagon has, in recent years, increasingly emphasized what it calls energy security — energy resilience and conservation — it is still a significant consumer of fossil fuel energy," Neta Crawford, the study's author and a political scientist at Boston University, said in a statement.

"Indeed, the DOD (Department of Defense) is the world's largest institutional user of petroleum and correspondingly, the single largest producer of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the world," Crawford said.

Using and moving troops and weapons accounted for approximately 70% of the DOD's energy consumption, largely due to the burning of jet and diesel fuel, the study said.

A couple look at Alfama, one of the city's historic neighborhoods, from the Miradouro de Santa Luzia in Lisbon, Portugal.
Horacio Villalobos | Getty Images

In 2017, the study estimated the Pentagon had released about 59 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

That dwarfed annual emissions by Portugal and Sweden, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. The international research project ranks Portugal and Sweden as 57th and 65th respectively for its carbon dioxide emissions.

"The U.S. military has begun greenhouse gas emissions reductions, but there is room for much steeper cuts," Crawford said.

Climate crisis

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, the main gas responsible for climate change, followed by America.

The world's top climate scientists say countries all over the world must take "unprecedented" and immediate action to prevent the catastrophic impact of an escalating climate crisis.

Late last year, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization said global temperatures are on track to rise between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius this century, far exceeding a global target of limiting the increase to 2 degrees Celsius or less.

President Donald Trump, who questions climate science and downplays its impacts, has withdrawn the U.S. from the global framework for reducing emissions.