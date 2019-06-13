Simple ways to craft a perfect social profile for job hunting

Just graduated? Take a close look at your digital footprint.

Hiring managers often review a candidate's Facebook and Instagram accounts, not because they want to find reasons to reject someone but for deeper understanding.

"It tells so much more than a resume ever could," said Jennifer Bodner, CEO of Babbit Bodner, a public relations firm in Atlanta. Social media can more easily showcase passions and a personal brand.

Your social channels are a digital resume, "a way to demonstrate your value, creativity and fresh perspective on how to tell a brand story," said Bodner. "In this case, the brand is you."

HR teams scrutinize profiles, looking for "profanity, overuse of alcohol or drugs in postings," Bodner said. "I still look at typos and grammar."

Be conscious of what you put out there, which doesn't mean hiding or deleting everything. Employers are going to find you anyway. In that case, you might as well use your social presence to help you land your first job. It's a chance to show a future employer your character and personal interests.

Along with your new degree, you've likely got a job history with significant gaps (because, you know, college coursework). How do you tell the story of your work life with an empty LinkedIn profile?

Not only do you need to rethink your social profiles, you need to rethink how you present yourself, interact with others and share information.

Remember that you are selling yourself, says Josh Burnette, co-author of Adulting 101: #Wisdom4Life. "Every post, tweet or picture builds up or tears down your personal brand."

To that end, ask yourself how you'd define your online brand and what it tells future employers. "You never want to be dishonest about your accomplishments, but what you communicate about yourself makes a huge impact," Burnette said.

No work experience? No problem. It's all part of being a recent graduate. And pay attention to the following do's and don'ts.