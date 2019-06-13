AT&T cancels orders for Samsung's folding phone with no launch date in sight

Brent crude spiked above 4% Thursday on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
AT&T has canceled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to the website Tom's Guide, which received an email on Wednesday evening confirming the order had been cancelled.
AT&T was not immediately available to comment.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold is one of the first folding phones and was supposed to launch on April 26, but that date was pushed back indefinitely after review units, including one tested by CNBC, broke after just a couple days of testing. The screen on CNBC's unit began flickering before the phone's screen stopped working entirely. Samsung says it is working on "further improvements" that will help protect the display from damage.
Samsung automatically cancelled early orders that were placed through its website once it confirmed it was unable to ship the folding phone by May 31. Best Buy also cancelled orders.
"While we continue to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our pre-order customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward," Samsung told CNBC in May.
A report from Korea's Yonhap News Agency in May said Samsung was aiming to launch the phone in June. Samsung said at the time that it would announce a new release date "in the coming weeks."
Samsung was not immediately available to comment on AT&T's cancelation or to confirm a new launch date for the Galaxy Fold.