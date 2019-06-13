Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Germany's finance minister has hinted heavily that Italy will be punished if it continues to break EU rules over budget deficits.
A monthly meeting between euro zone finance ministers is taking place over Thursday and Friday in Luxembourg and, wgil enot on the official agenda, discussions have returned to Italy's ongoing conflict with the EU over their budget plans and economic reform.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, announced last week that disciplinary proceedings, known as an "Excessive Deficit Procedure" against Italy are warranted because it's breaking fiscal rules over its rising public debt.
If an EDP went ahead, Italy could face a fine of around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), according to some reports.
On his way into the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday afternoon, Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Sholz told CNBC's Silvia Amaro that Italy cannot continue to flout EU regulations as if they didnt matter.
"In the end the rules are not just something that are written on paper, they have reasons," said Sholz.
The European Commission has estimated that Italy's spending to service its debts in 2018 turned out to be 2.2 billion euros higher than expected in its 2018 spring forecast.
As he arrived in Luxembourg, the French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, told CNBC that Brussels had been working hard to resolve Italy's budget blowout and it would be wise for the Italian government to fix their finances and "seize the hand given by the European Commission."
Le Maire added that it was in the interest of all euro zone members to abide by budget rules.
Pierre Moscovici, who acts as the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, told CNBC that he wanted to avoid an excessive deficit prodecure for debt against italy.
Moscovici said his "door was open" but Italy needed to show its plan or a financial punishment was possible.
"To avoid it, we need to have fact, figures , data that show clearly that Italy is on track for 2019 ansd 2020 and is compliant with the rules," he said.
On his entrance to the meeting, the Finance Minister for Ireland, Paschal Donohoe, said he and his fellow ministers should allow Italy to complete its work with the European Commission on restructuring its borrowing plans before any talk of EDP's.