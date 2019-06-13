Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chip stocks fall, Fiverr climbs

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.
The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.
Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...
"There's a market for high-end luxury goods and low-end mass market merchandise, but right now there's not much space in between," the "Mad Money" host says.
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of chipmaker Broadcom plunged 8% in extended trading Thursday after the company missed revenue expectations for the second quarter and lowered its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year. The San Jose-based company reported earnings of $5.21 per share, excluding certain items, beating the $5.16 per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. However, the reported $5.52 billion in revenue was below Refinitiv's consensus estimate of $5.68 billion.
Broadcom lowered its guidance for full-year revenue from $24.50 billion to $22.50 billion. Analysts expected $24.31 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company cited a U.S. ban on working with Chinese device giant Huawei in lowering its revenue outlook.
Other chip stocks followed Broadcom into the red after hours. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said on a call with analysts that uncertainty in the industry extended beyond Huawei. Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Nvidia all fell roughly 1.8%. Texas Instruments and Analog Devices fell more than 2.5% each.
Fiverr's strong market debut continued after hours, as the company's shares rose another 5.5%. The company, which connects gig economy workers with jobs, saw its stock price rise 90% during market hours in its first day on the public exchanges Thursday.