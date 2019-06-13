Taiwanese president reportedly wins ruling party's nomination for 2020 election

Skip Navigation
The price of apples is soaring in China, and Beijing is showing...

As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.

Hong Kong braces for protests as government shuts offices

Hong Kong braced for possible anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos rocked the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day...

Trump still considering sanctions on gas pipeline from Russia to...

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.

Fast-growing fintech Revolut expands beyond Europe with Australia...

Online banking platform Revolut says it will start gradually onboarding 20,000 Australians who signed up to a waiting list.

Stocks in Asia mostly lower with Hong Kong shares falling after...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86% by the morning session's end. The benchmark index closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot...

The trade war is taking an enormous bite out of profits

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.

Tony Hawk turned down a $500,000 royalty check in his 20s —...

Skateboarder Tony Hawk turned down a buyout offer from Activision and his instinct paid off: His licensing deal ran for 16 years until 2015 and the Tony Hawk series generated...

How this Indian hotel chain plans to conquer the China market

Since Indian budget hotel start-up OYO entered China last year, it has opened nearly 10,000 hotels and 450,000 rooms. Its CEO Ritesh Agarwal outlines two reasons for the...

Trump: 'I think I'd take' damaging info on 2020 rival from...

"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.

A $400,000 'Deal or No Deal' winner will give a 'hefty portion'...

"I'm definitely going to be responsible with it," Toni Miller, a 32-year-old mom of three, told CNBC Make It.

Alphabet's stake in the 2019 IPO boom jumps to $5 billion thanks...

Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.

White House says it will meet deadline to ban business with...

The White House Office of Management and Budget told the U.S. Congress it will meet a two-year deadline to ban federal contracts with companies that do business with Chinese...

Asia Politics

Taiwanese president reportedly wins ruling party's nomination for 2020 election

Key Points
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen beat William Lai in the Democratic Progressive Party's primary race, several television broadcasters and newspapers said.
  • Taiwan is set to hold its presidential election in January.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves to the crowd on May 20, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Ashley Pon | Getty Images

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday won the ruling party's hotly contested nomination for the 2020 presidential election, domestic media said, in a boost to her administration.

Tsai beat her former premier, William Lai, in a national tally for the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party's primary race, several television broadcasters and newspapers said.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January, amid heightened tension with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold, if necessary.

The election made front-page headlines in April after Foxconn chairman Terry Gou joined the primary for the China-friendly opposition party in Taiwan.