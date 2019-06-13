These 15 cities boast the best 20-year returns on home values

Depending where you live, staying put in your home for the last two decades could be paying off well. As in really well.

While the median nationwide home value is about 90% higher now than it was in 1999 — $226,800 compared with about $119,000 — some spots boast values that have jumped far more than that.

In some places, the gain is more than 300% or even 400%. However, that doesn't take into consideration other housing costs that can eat into profits: property taxes, maintenance or improvements.