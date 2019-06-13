Watch: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks after oil tanker attacks

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks this morning on oil tankers near Iran.Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to speak to reporters at the Department of State on Thursday.
Pompeo's remarks follow attacks of unknown origin on two tanker ships off the coast of Iran, which stoked fears of conflict in the already high-pressure region of the Middle East.
Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration believes it knows who is responsible for the incident and will share its conclusions Thursday.
Oil prices shot up as much as 4% on Thursday after the attacks, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz — the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments.
--CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.