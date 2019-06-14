Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as oil prices spike after tanker attacks

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,010, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,032.00.
Futures pointed to a higher open in Australia, on the other hand, with the SPI futures contract at 6,555.0 — the ASX 200 last closed at 6,542.40.
Investors will be watching out for the release of China's industrial production data for the month of May, set to be released later at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.94 points to close at 26,106.77. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% to end its trading day stateside at 2,891.64, led by the energy sector, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6% to close at 7,837.13.
Meanwhile, oil prices spiked after two oil tanker ships off the coast of Iran were attacked on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks, but they occurred against the backdrop of heightened tension in the Middle East and between the U.S. and Iran. The Iranian leadership has repeatedly threatened to block traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Strategists at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note that the attacks "underscore the severity of the security risks stemming from the Iran crisis and the difficulty of achieving a diplomatic off-ramp as long as the crippling US sanctions remain in place."
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled $1.14 higher at $52.22, gaining 2.2% on Thursday. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose $1.34, or 2.2%, to $61.31 per barrel. The bounce in prices came following a steep drop seen on Wednesday when crude futures fell 4% on the ongoing demand fears and another big jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.013 after rising from levels around 96.9 yesterday.
The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 108.36 after seeing levels below 108.3 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6913, seeing declines for much of the week from earlier levels above $0.700.
— CNBC's Natasha Turak and Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.