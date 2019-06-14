Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as oil prices spike after tanker attacks

Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Friday, as oil prices spiked following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,010, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,032.00.

Futures pointed to a higher open in Australia, on the other hand, with the SPI futures contract at 6,555.0 — the ASX 200 last closed at 6,542.40.

Investors will be watching out for the release of China's industrial production data for the month of May, set to be released later at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.