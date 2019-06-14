Chewy, PetSmart's online business, soars 77% after pricing at $22 per share

"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says.Politicsread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it is expected to smooth the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.Retailread more
The president blames Iran for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but doesn't say how the administration will respond.Politicsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Trump said the economy and stock market both could be doing much better "if we had somebody different" in charge of the central bank.Economyread more
Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.Marketsread more
The remarks seem to clash with comments he made just a few days earlier on CNBC, when he vowed to immediately slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if...Politicsread more
Kamala Harris will rally with McDonald's workers in Las Vegas, while Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker will join with striking workers in South Carolina.Politicsread more
Ulta Beauty's rally is starting to show wear and tear, but Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, says it will start to shine again in the next month.Trading Nationread more
Pet owners are increasingly using CBD to treat their animals, but Chewy CEO Sumit Singh said ahead of the company's market debut that the retailer isn't thinking about selling...Retailread more
Shares of Chewy, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, soared 77% Friday morning after the company made its public debut.
The retailer's stock opened Friday at $36, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.3 billion.
On Thursday night, Chewy priced 46 million shares at $22 apiece, above the indicative range of $19 to $21 that it had given. The amount of stock offered in the deal was 5 million more than expected, and raised $1 billion.
Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States." It has distinguished itself from many of its competitors with customer service that includes 24/7 access and two-day shipping of online orders.
Its loyal customer base, 60% growth rate and $3.5 billion in sales helped it to attract investors in its IPO, said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange traded funds.
Still, the company is not without fail. The high cost of shipping has eaten into its margins. From fiscal 2017 to 2018, it reported a net loss of $268 million, narrowing from a net loss of $338 million.
But sales have grown rapidly, climbing from $26 million in fiscal 2012 to $3.5 billion in fiscal 2018, according the company's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
After its IPO, its parent PetSmart will own roughly 70% of the company's common stock and hold roughly 77% voting power. PetSmart, which is backed by private equity firm BC Partners, acquired Chewy in 2017 for roughly $3 billion.
"The acquisition of Chewy made strategic sense for the company as it added online expertise and scale and complements PetSmart's brick and mortar business while immediately increasing PetSmart's online penetration. ... However, at $3 billion the acquisition of Chewy was financed primarily through additional debt and like most high growth pure play online retailers we estimate Chewy will be EBITDA negative for at least the next 12-24 months," wrote analysts at Moody's in February.
Since its sale to PetSmart, Chewy has expanded its private label business and launched "Chewy Pharmacy," an online pet pharmacy.
Chewy said in its prospectus it will seek continued growth by broadening the array of products it offers, finding new customers and expanding further into pharmacy.
The company is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CHWY."