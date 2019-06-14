Chewy, PetSmart's online business, soars 77% after pricing at $22 per share

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Joe Biden's Twitter fight with Amazon sums up the battle over...

"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says.

Politicsread more

Fed likely to drop 'patient' word next week, clearing way for...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it is expected to smooth the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Market Insiderread more

Chewy, PetSmart's online business, soars 77% after pricing at $22...

Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.

Retailread more

Trump: If Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, it won't 'be closed...

The president blames Iran for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but doesn't say how the administration will respond.

Politicsread more

Middle East watchers see Iran's fingerprint on tanker attacks

The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.

Energyread more

Trump says stock market would be '10,000 points higher' if Fed...

Trump said the economy and stock market both could be doing much better "if we had somebody different" in charge of the central bank.

Economyread more

Chip stocks are tanking after 'depressing' Broadcom earnings

Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.

Marketsread more

Trump downplays possible G-20 Xi meeting: 'It doesn't matter' if...

The remarks seem to clash with comments he made just a few days earlier on CNBC, when he vowed to immediately slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if...

Politicsread more

2020 Democrats flock to McDonald's strikes as workers push for...

Kamala Harris will rally with McDonald's workers in Las Vegas, while Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker will join with striking workers in South Carolina.

Politicsread more

This Kylie Jenner trade could soar back to record highs within...

Ulta Beauty's rally is starting to show wear and tear, but Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, says it will start to shine again in the next month.

Trading Nationread more

Chewy CEO says the online pet retailer isn't thinking about...

Pet owners are increasingly using CBD to treat their animals, but Chewy CEO Sumit Singh said ahead of the company's market debut that the retailer isn't thinking about selling...

Retailread more

Disney on pace to earn a record $9 billion at the global box...

Disney has a shot at the impossible in 2019 — earning more than $9 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more
Retail

Chewy, PetSmart's online business, soars 77% after pricing at $22 per share

Lauren Hirsch
Key Points
  • PetSmart acquired Chewy.com in 2017 for roughly $3 billion to add an online business to complement its store base, as trends shifted online.
  • Chewy was founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day.
  • Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain the majority owner of Chewy.
A still image from a Chewy.com promotional video.
Source: Chewy.com

Shares of Chewy, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, soared 77% Friday morning after the company made its public debut.

The retailer's stock opened Friday at $36, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.3 billion.

On Thursday night, Chewy priced 46 million shares at $22 apiece, above the indicative range of $19 to $21 that it had given. The amount of stock offered in the deal was 5 million more than expected, and raised $1 billion.

Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States." It has distinguished itself from many of its competitors with customer service that includes 24/7 access and two-day shipping of online orders.

Its loyal customer base, 60% growth rate and $3.5 billion in sales helped it to attract investors in its IPO, said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange traded funds.

Still, the company is not without fail. The high cost of shipping has eaten into its margins. From fiscal 2017 to 2018, it reported a net loss of $268 million, narrowing from a net loss of $338 million.

But sales have grown rapidly, climbing from $26 million in fiscal 2012 to $3.5 billion in fiscal 2018, according the company's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After its IPO, its parent PetSmart will own roughly 70% of the company's common stock and hold roughly 77% voting power. PetSmart, which is backed by private equity firm BC Partners, acquired Chewy in 2017 for roughly $3 billion.

"The acquisition of Chewy made strategic sense for the company as it added online expertise and scale and complements PetSmart's brick and mortar business while immediately increasing PetSmart's online penetration. ... However, at $3 billion the acquisition of Chewy was financed primarily through additional debt and like most high growth pure play online retailers we estimate Chewy will be EBITDA negative for at least the next 12-24 months," wrote analysts at Moody's in February.

Since its sale to PetSmart, Chewy has expanded its private label business and launched "Chewy Pharmacy," an online pet pharmacy.

Chewy said in its prospectus it will seek continued growth by broadening the array of products it offers, finding new customers and expanding further into pharmacy.

The company is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CHWY."

VIDEO4:4504:45
Former Chewy board member explains the company's advantage over Amazon
Squawk Box