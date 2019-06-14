Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng Motors eyes roughly $600 million in fresh funds this year

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Chinese electric vehicle start-up Xpeng Motors is hoping to close a funding round this year which could be around the $600 million mark, the company's president told CNBC.
In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Brian Gu, president of Xpeng, said: "I will not make that promise now but we are very comfortable with that target."
The country has seen a boom in electric car start-ups, thanks to government support including subsidies for companies which make such so-called new energy vehicles. Xpeng is one of the companies vying for the pole position in this area.
It has launched and begun deliveries of a model it called the G3 SUV, and in April it unveiled a coupe called the P7. Xpeng has been looking to ramp up production and deliveries of its cars, previously stating a goal of delivering 10,000 units of its G3 SUV by July.
Electric vehicle companies are very capital intensive. In an interview with CNBC in March this year, Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng said the company was seeking at least $500 million of funding.
Just last year, Xpeng raised 4 billion yuan ($578 million) in a funding round. Gu told CNBC that the company is on track to raise a similar amount of money this year.
"Last year, we raised in a B Plus round, raised 600 million U.S. dollars. We're probably going to raise (a) comparable amount to the last round," Gu said. "It will definitely have to be this year."
The Xpeng president noted that several factors have weighed on investor sentiment, including the poor performance of publicly listed electric car makers.
"I think the general macro environment in ... trade as well as in (the electrical vehicle) sector in general, the public company trading performance ... has not been stellar. That has a ... damping effect I think on investment sentiment," Gu said.
"But I think the investors tend to still be drawn to, I would say, top companies in the sector. So I think it will create probably more trouble for the followers — people who does not have a product in the coming month(s) or years," he added.
Publicly listed electric car companies have not fared so well this year. Tesla shares are down over 37 percent year-to-date while U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle firm NIO has fallen nearly 60 percent.