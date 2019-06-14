China raises anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

Skip Navigation
A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Hong Kong activists plan weekend mass rally against China...

Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...

Iran: US has no 'factual or circumstantial evidence' we attacked...

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."

The business using A.I. to change how we think about energy...

Could artificial intelligence transform the way we think about renewable energy storage?

Why India vs Pakistan at the World Cup is the hottest ticket in...

India and Pakistan have a fraught relationship at the best of times, but when it comes to cricket, the competition takes on a whole different agenda.

Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set...

Stocks in Asia Pacific mixed amid tensions in the Middle East

Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Friday afternoon, as oil prices rose following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Industrials

China raises anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

Key Points
  • China is raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union, its Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
  • The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to the steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9% and 147.8% on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14.
Workers inspect steel pipes at a steel mill of Hebei Huayang Steel Pipe Co in Cangzhou, China last March.
Muyu Xu | Reuters

China said on Friday that it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.

The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to the steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9% and 147.8% on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Tariffs on U.S. steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101%, while those on all other U.S. companies are 147.8%, the ministry said.

The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9%, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8%.

China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, had imposed 13-14.1% tariffs on companies in the United States and the EU in 2014 which expired on May 10, 2019.

The decision to extend the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.

