Facebook's cryptocurrency may be 'one of the most important initiatives' in its history, RBC says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Chewy, Broadcom,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Chip stocks are tanking after 'depressing' Broadcom earnings

Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.

Marketsread more

Middle East watchers see Iran's fingerprint on tanker attacks

The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.

Energyread more

As Broadcom plunges, taking chip sector with it, analysts urge...

Broadcom reported disappointing earnings but Wall Street analysts urged investors to stay the course.

Marketsread more

IEA sees oil demand growth falling to lowest level in years as...

The energy agency's closely-watched report comes as world oil markets have undertaken a dramatic shift in recent months.

Energyread more

Lululemon rallies but another athleisure stock is racing ahead of...

Lululemon worked up a sweat Thursday, but another athleisure stock is besting the competition: Under Armour. The workout gear stock is tracking for its best annual performance...

Trading Nationread more

RBC: Facebook's crypto 'one of the most important initiatives' in...

RBC Capital Markets believes that Facebook has a "crypto opportunity," explaining in a note to investors the firm's high expectation.

Investingread more

A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Marketsread more

Hong Kong activists plan weekend mass rally against China...

Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...

China Politicsread more

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach bets on gold, sees rising recession...

Jeffrey Gundlach expects the dollar to finish the year lower.

Marketsread more

Cisco is working with American Well to bring virtual doctor...

Cisco is in the early stages of developing a new device that sits on top of televisions and integrates with American Well's telemedicine technology. The idea is to target...

Technologyread more

Iran: US has no 'factual or circumstantial evidence' we attacked...

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."

Oilread more
Investing

Facebook's cryptocurrency may be 'one of the most important initiatives' in its history, RBC says

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • RBC expects Facebook will release a "white paper" on June 18 to explain the company's long-term strategy for the cryptocurrency, or "token."
  • "We believe this may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note to investors.
  • RBC has an outperform rating on Facebook with a price target of $250 a share.
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images

RBC Capital Markets believes that Facebook has a "crypto opportunity," explaining in a note to investors the firm's high expectation for the tech giant's coming cryptocurrency announcement. 

"We believe this may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note on Thursday evening.

RBC expects Facebook will release a "white paper" on June 18 to explain the companies long-term strategy for the cryptocurrency, or "token." The company's crypto offering was reported earlier this month and is expected to allow Facebook employees to take their salary in the form of the new currency. Mahaney said RBC plans to give an analysis of the paper when it's released, "to help investors analyze the underlying cryptoeconomics of the token."

"We believe Facebook will use crypto to facilitate a platform for: 1) Payments; 2) Commerce; and 3) Applications & Gaming," Mahaney said.

RBC has an outperform rating on Facebook with a price target of $250 a share. Facebook's stock is up more than 35% this year as of Thursday's close of $177.47 a share.