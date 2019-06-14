Facebook's cryptocurrency may be 'one of the most important initiatives' in its history, RBC says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.Marketsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Broadcom reported disappointing earnings but Wall Street analysts urged investors to stay the course.Marketsread more
The energy agency's closely-watched report comes as world oil markets have undertaken a dramatic shift in recent months.Energyread more
Lululemon worked up a sweat Thursday, but another athleisure stock is besting the competition: Under Armour. The workout gear stock is tracking for its best annual performance...Trading Nationread more
RBC Capital Markets believes that Facebook has a "crypto opportunity," explaining in a note to investors the firm's high expectation.Investingread more
The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...China Politicsread more
Jeffrey Gundlach expects the dollar to finish the year lower.Marketsread more
Cisco is in the early stages of developing a new device that sits on top of televisions and integrates with American Well's telemedicine technology. The idea is to target...Technologyread more
RBC Capital Markets believes that Facebook has a "crypto opportunity," explaining in a note to investors the firm's high expectation for the tech giant's coming cryptocurrency announcement.
"We believe this may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note on Thursday evening.
RBC expects Facebook will release a "white paper" on June 18 to explain the companies long-term strategy for the cryptocurrency, or "token." The company's crypto offering was reported earlier this month and is expected to allow Facebook employees to take their salary in the form of the new currency. Mahaney said RBC plans to give an analysis of the paper when it's released, "to help investors analyze the underlying cryptoeconomics of the token."
"We believe Facebook will use crypto to facilitate a platform for: 1) Payments; 2) Commerce; and 3) Applications & Gaming," Mahaney said.
RBC has an outperform rating on Facebook with a price target of $250 a share. Facebook's stock is up more than 35% this year as of Thursday's close of $177.47 a share.