In pictures: The stars of the 2019 International Paris Air Show

Autonomous and electric flight innovation may grab headlines at the 2019 Paris Air Show, but the likes of Boeing, Airbus and others will also be hoping to catch the eye of buyers with more traditional aircraft. CNBC previews some of the existing and concept aircraft that will be on display in the air and on the ground.

Airbus - Vahana

Airbus Vahana demonstrator craft during test flight. Airbus

Airbus wants its Vahana project to be the first self-piloted electric craft to receive certification. A prototype test model has flown more than 50 test flights at the Pendleton UAS Range in Oregon, U.S.

F-35 Lightning II

An F-35A Lightning II U.S. Air Force | Tech. Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III | Airman Magazine

The most expensive weapon in history, the F-35 is returning to Paris after its 2017 debut. The fighter won't fly in a demonstration but will allow curious onlookers to get a close up view of a stealth weapon that people aren't generally meant to ever see.

Eviation Alice

A computer rendering of Eviation's Alice electric commuter aircraft in flight. Eviation

Israeli start-up Eviation Aircraft claims it now has the money to certify its "Alice" all-electric business and commuter aircraft. The 9-passenger electric plane will sit on a static stand in Paris before being shipped to the U.S. for flight tests.

HondaJet

Honda Aircraft Company

The HondaJet has engines above the wings towards the rear of the fuselage which means it always causes people to stop and stare. Honda says the placement reduces drag and cabin noise. Base price is around $4.85 million for any wealthy businessman.

Airbus - A330MRTT

Airbus A330-200 Multi-Role Tanker Transport refueling U.S. built fighter aircraft. Airbus

The Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) is an aerial refueling tanker aircraft based on the civilian Airbus A330. A total of 12 nations have placed firm orders for approximately 60 aircraft, of which 33 were delivered by the end of 2018.

Mitsubishi Regional Jet – MRJ

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation