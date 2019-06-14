Jeff Bezos was born the son of a single teen mom who was so strapped she couldn't afford a telephone, and he is now the richest person in the world, worth $117 billion, according to Bloomberg.

His own story is inspirational as success stories go. But so is his mom's.

"My mom's incredible story. Wow. So grateful. So proud," Bezos tweeted on Monday with the hashtag "#grit" and a clip of a commencement address Jacklyn Bezos delivered at Cambridge College on Sunday.

"I can assure you that being a pregnant teenager in high school was not cool in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at that time," Jeff Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner in 2018. "And so it was very difficult for her."

Indeed, Jacklyn Bezos was barely 17 and a junior in high school when she gave birth to Bezos in 1964, she said in her commencement speech. The school administrators initially told her she would not be allowed to finish high school.

"It didn't make any sense to me, so I pushed back and I kept on pushing back. And eventually the school relented, they would allow me to come back to school but there would be conditions," Jacklyn said.

Those rules were harsh and dehumanizing: "Condition one, I had to arrive and depart school within five minutes of the starting and finishing bells. Condition two, I could not talk to other students. Condition three, I couldn't eat lunch in the cafeteria. Condition four, I was told I would not be allowed to walk across the stage with my classmates to get my diploma," she said.

Still, Jacklyn complied, persisted and graduated.

Divorced from Bezos's biological father, Ted Jorgensen, by the time Bezos was 17 months, Jacklyn sought out work as a secretary (she had been taking secretarial classes in the afternoons).

And "even though I was a terrible typist and couldn't read my own shorthand, somebody actually hired me" she says. She got a job which paid $190 per month.