UK court sets Assange's US extradition hearing for February 2020

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.Marketsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Broadcom reported disappointing earnings but Wall Street analysts urged investors to stay the course.Marketsread more
The energy agency's closely-watched report comes as world oil markets have undertaken a dramatic shift in recent months.Energyread more
Lululemon worked up a sweat Thursday, but another athleisure stock is besting the competition: Under Armour. The workout gear stock is tracking for its best annual performance...Trading Nationread more
The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...China Politicsread more
Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.Marketsread more
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."Oilread more
Analysts have played down fears of a huge oil price spike this year, due to the economic slowdown and trade war — but one U.S. think tank says Middle East tensions could...Oil and Gasread more
The full extradition hearing to decide whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should be sent to the United States to face accusations including spying charges will take place in February next year, a London court ruled on Friday.
Assange, 47, is accused by U.S. authorities of 18 charges including conspiring to hack U.S. government computers and violating an espionage law.
He is currently in a London prison after being jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.
Assange, dressed in a grey T-shirt and wearing black-framed glasses, appeared by videolink for the short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
As Ben Brandon, the lawyer representing the United States, ran through a summary of the accusations against him including that he had cracked a U.S. defence network password, Assange said: "I didn't break any password whatsoever".