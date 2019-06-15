Corn futures hit 5-year high as flooding, more rain could add to planting woes in heartland

Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
Software engineers straight out of college often make six-figure salaries, not counting equity compensation.Technologyread more
Wall Street, though, is clamoring for a rate cut, with an 85% chance of a move in July and a 61% probability of three reductions by year's end.The Fedread more
The flattening of the yield curve is exuding a bad omen for the stock market if history is any guide.Marketsread more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a press conference on Saturday that a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China has been put on hold.China Politicsread more
Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It mapped out the minimum amount a single parent must earn to meet their basic needs without relying on outside help in every...Earnread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
Mired in a crisis over its best-selling 737 Max plane, Boeing could hand the spotlight over to its rival Airbus at the Paris Air Show.Airlinesread more
A new update to the Apple Watch called watchOS 6 will notify you if the environment you're in is too loud and could damage your hearing.Technologyread more
Flood waters receded in portions of the nation's Midwest in the past week, but the weather forecast calls for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms over the next few days that...Agricultureread more
Huawei says it's looking to launch its roughly $2,600 Mate X foldable phone globally, and will be focusing on markets that are rolling out 5G networks.Technologyread more
Flood waters receded in portions of the nation's Midwest in the past week, but the weather forecast calls for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms over the next few days that could further complicate matters for farmers.
The flooding and wet weather this spring has caused delays in planting crops across the nation's heartland and led the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week to cut its projections for corn production to a four-year low. Farmers went into June with planting progress at its slowest pace in nearly four decades.
On Friday, the Chicago-traded July corn futures contract jumped 11.25 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $4.5325 per bushel. It represented the highest level since mid-2014.
As of Sunday, farmers had planted 83% of the corn crop, well below the five-year average of 99%, according to the USDA. The soybean crop was 60% planted, down from the 88% average.
The later planting means the crops are considered more susceptible to risk of injury and lower yields from summer heat and early fall frost damage. Also, some producers may switch to shorter season varieties of corn and soybeans, but that also comes at the risk of lower-yielding crops.
"We're talking about a dozen states affected across the Plains and Midwest in some way by varying degrees of flooding and wetness," said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist at the USDA. "The March flooding was Iowa and Nebraska but since then we've seen it expand westward to South Dakota, and then eastward into Michigan, Ohio and Indiana."
Meantime, dry weather this week allowed some farmers to make progress on planting. But wet weather is forecast for this weekend in some areas of the Midwest that could cause headaches for farmers.
"Farmers are working night and day to plant corn and soybean crops where the ground is dry enough," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone, said in a research note.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Oklahoma, Texas as well as into Kansas late Friday. Also, there's the possibility of heavy rains and flash flooding on Saturday in portions of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.
Suderman said the window to plant corn and soybeans "will largely close for the rest of the month starting this weekend if the forecasts verify, although a few spots will likely miss rains to allow a bit more progress."