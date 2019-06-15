Hong Kong government reportedly set to suspend China extradition bill after mass protests

Protesters occupy a main road and walkways during a rally against a proposed extradition law in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019.

The Hong Kong government is set to suspend a contentious proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China after mass protests and street clashes shook the Asian financial hub in the past week, local media reported on Saturday.

The proposed bill, calling for Hong Kong to make legal amendments to allow accused criminals to be extradited to jurisdictions with which it has no such arrangement — including China — has led to widespread opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of 7.4 million people.

Public service broadcaster RTHK cited an unidentified source as saying the the government has decided to "suspend" the plan, adding that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's top official, would meet Saturday with pro-government legislators before holding the press briefing. The South China Morning Post carried a similar report that a pause was likely to be decided as early as Saturday.

The government announced in a statement on Saturday afternoon that Lam will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. HK/SIN the same day.

Shirley Lee, a government spokesperson, could not confirm the reports when contacted by CNBC for comment.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in protest on June 9 and another mass rally has been planned for Sunday.