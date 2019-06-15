Skip Navigation
Retail

Target customers are unable to make purchases at stores across the nation due to a systems outage

Courtney Connley@classicalycourt
Key Points
  • Target customers nationwide are experiencing a standstill at the checkout line due to in-store payment systems being down. 
  • The retail giant confirmed via Twitter on Saturday that they are aware of "a systems issue in store" and they are working "as quickly as possible to get this fixed." 
An employee in a Target store.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Target customers nationwide are experiencing a standstill at the checkout line due to in-store payment systems being down.

The retail giant confirmed via Twitter on Saturday that they are aware of "a systems issue in store" and they are working "as quickly as possible to get this fixed."

It was not immediately clear when the system outage first took place and the exact number of stores affected.

In a statement to CNBC, Target acknowledged that customers are "currently unable to make purchases at Target stores."

"Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience," a spokesperson said.

Customers have taken to social media to share their in-store experiences as they wait for the payment systems to be back up and running.

Five years ago on this exact same day, Target experienced a similar glitch in its system that impacted stores across the U.S. At the time, the retail giant quickly apologized for the problem and told customers that the outage was "not in any way related to a security issue." 