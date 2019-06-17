Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...China Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to trade mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.
Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,030, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,116.89.
Stocks in Australia, on the other hand hand, were set to see gains. The SPI futures contract was at 6,565.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,554.00.
Data released last Friday showed China's industrial output growth in May slowing to a more than 17-year low, widely below expectations. That figure came in at 5%, as compared to expectations of a 5.5% growth from a year earlier by analysts polled by Reuters.
The latest data from China comes as Beijing remains locked in a trade war with Washington, raising concerns over a slowdown in the former's economy.
Meanwhile, large crowds gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday to demand for the city's top official to step down a day after she suspended — but didn't withdraw — a controversial extradition bill.
Investors are also looking ahead to an upcoming meeting by the Fed, amid rising expectations that the U.S. central bank could be cutting interest rates soon.
There is, however, little expectation that interest rates will be slashed at this week's meeting.
There are three factors that could result in the U.S. central bank not moving on interest rates this time, according to Fed watchers: The looming G-20 summit at which the U.S. and China, at least theoretically, could reach a trade agreement; a desire not to be seen as overly influenced by the financial markets and U.S. President Donald Trump's hectoring; and the desire to avoid making December's rate hike look like a policy mistake.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.507 after rising from levels below 96.8 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.53 against the greenback after seeing levels below 108.2 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6877 after its decline from levels above $0.700 last week.
— Reuters and CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.