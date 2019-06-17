Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia were poised to trade mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,030, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,116.89.

Stocks in Australia, on the other hand hand, were set to see gains. The SPI futures contract was at 6,565.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,554.00.