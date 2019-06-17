Boeing raises outlook for airplane demand while Airbus rolls out new model

It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warned, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.Marketsread more
Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.Politicsread more
Boeing said the airline industry will need 44,040 new commercial airplanes by 2038. The market value of those planes would reach $6.8 trillion, up from $6.49 trillion...Airlinesread more
Sotheby's announced Monday that it's signed an agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned by art collector Patrick Drahi.Marketsread more
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones for 2020, including two with 5G. It may also slightly change the screen sizes of the new iPhones.Technologyread more
Overall, extortion by email is growing significantly, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3). Last year, these complaints rose 242% to 51,146 reported...Technologyread more
Target's nationwide cash register meltdown over the weekend created more than $16 million in buzz on the internet from news reports and other social media mentions, according...Retailread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
The top court scrapped a ruling from the Oregon Court of Appeals in favor of the same-sex couple. The owners of the bakery, which refused the make the cake due to religious...Politicsread more
Amazon responded this morning to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's claim that it pays warehouse workers "starvation wages" in a tweet that says it pays...Technologyread more
The nation's homebuilders reported solid confidence in the housing market in June, but levels dropped slightly due to concerns over trade issues, the high costs of...Real Estateread more
Boeing, in the midst of defending its grounded 737 Max jets, says global demand for new airplanes is stronger than it previously thought.
The aviation giant released its long-term industry outlook at the International Paris Air Show on Monday, raising its global forecast for the commercial aircraft industry over the next two decades.
Boeing said the airline industry will need 44,040 new commercial airplanes worth $6.8 trillion by 2038, up 3% from $6.49 trillion estimated last year.
Boeing believes the biggest demand will be in single-aisle jets, where the company estimates airlines will need to make 32,420 narrow-body planes by 2038.
"We see continued sustained growth," Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told CNBC at the Paris Air Show.
His comments came on the same day Airbus launched a brand new plane, the A321XLR, which is scheduled to start flying in 2023. The launch customer for the XLR is Air Lease Corp, which leases hundreds of planes to airlines around the world.
"We're getting extremely strong expressions of interest from a lot of our customers globally," said Air Lease CEO John Plueger. "We believe it's going to be a blockbuster."
Air Lease has ordered 27 Airbus A321XLR planes.
CNBC's Meghan Reeder contributed to this report.