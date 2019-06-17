Chinese activists seek UN investigation into Tiananmen crackdown

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

China Politicsread more

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Agricultureread more

Stocks in Asia trade mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Asia Marketsread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

Technologyread more

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

Politicsread more

'Trump Heights': Netanyahu dedicates new settlement to US...

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.

Politicsread more

Germany should heed the call of its deeply worried business...

The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Hong Kong democracy activist freed from jail and vows to join...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong walked free from prison on Monday after serving nearly five weeks for contempt of court, pledging to join a mass protest movement...

China Politicsread more

Puerto Rico's oversight board strikes $35 billion restructuring...

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...

Bondsread more

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs is reportedly combining four private-investing...

The newspaper wrote that Goldman's executive are hoping CEO David Solomon's changes to a firm that historically thrived in investment banking and trading will boost its...

US Marketsread more

The Fed is likely to drop 'patient' word next week, clearing way...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Market Insiderread more
China Politics

Chinese activists seek UN investigation into Tiananmen crackdown

Key Points
  • More than 20 Chinese activists who took part in the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement on Monday called on the United Nations Human Rights councils body to investigate Beijing's deadly crackdown 30 years ago.
  • Wang Dan and 21 others, backed by the group Chinese Human Rights Defenders, said they had submitted the complaint to the U.N. Human Rights Council, a Geneva forum which opens a three-week session on June 24.
  • The anniversary remains taboo in China. Beijing has not held a public inquiry nor permitted an independent investigation, the statement said.
A member of the Chinese People's Armed Police stands guard in front of a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong displayed on Tiananmen Gate, covered in scaffolding, in Beijing, China, on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Giulia Marchi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More than 20 Chinese activists who took part in the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement called on Monday on the United Nations' top human rights body to investigate Beijing's deadly crackdown 30 years ago.

Wang Dan and 21 others, backed by the group Chinese Human Rights Defenders, said they had submitted the complaint to the U.N. Human Rights Council, a Geneva forum which opens a three-week session on June 24.

"We request the HRC investigate the gross violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms committed by the Chinese government during its military assault on peaceful protests," they said in statement.

They also sought action over "the consistent pattern of human rights violations in persecuting Chinese citizens during the past three decades who broke the silence" about the events of June 3-4, 1989.

The anniversary remains taboo in China. Beijing has not held a public inquiry nor permitted an independent investigation, the statement said.

Beijing enjoys strong support among developing countries at the Human Rights Council, a 47-member state forum that has never adopted a resolution on China since being set up in 2006.

A Council spokesman was not in a position to provide any information, noting that communications lodged via the complaint procedure were confidential.

"The massacre 30 years ago has not ended yet. The Chinese government even determined that the victims were criminals and a large number of exiles are still deprived of their right to return to their own country," said Wang, who lives in the United States.

China has never provided a death toll for the 1989 violence, but rights groups and witnesses say it could run into the thousands. 