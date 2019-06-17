Cramer: Facebook will 'take out' its all-time stock high after its expected crypto launch

The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.Marketsread more
It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warns, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.Marketsread more
Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.Politicsread more
"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."Investingread more
Boeing says the airline industry will need 44,000 new commercial airplanes by 2038. The market value of those planes would reach $6.8 trillion, up from $6.49 trillion...Airlinesread more
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones for 2020, including two with 5G. It may also slightly change the screen sizes of the new iPhones.Technologyread more
Sotheby's announces it has signed an agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned by art collector Patrick Drahi.Marketsread more
Overall, extortion by email is growing significantly, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3). Last year, these complaints rose 242% to 51,146 reported...Technologyread more
In a 7-2 ruling, over dissents from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch, the justices affirmed the so-called "dual sovereignty" exception to the Constitution's...Politicsread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
Target's nationwide cash register meltdown over the weekend created more than $16 million in buzz on the internet from news reports and other social media mentions, according...Retailread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Facebook's reported plans for a cryptocurrency is a reason for investors to get behind the social media giant's stock.
The coin launch, if it were to happen as expected in the near future, would lead Facebook's stock to "take out its high," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. "
Shares of Facebook were about 3% higher on Monday, trading around $187 each. The stock would have to jump more than 16% to eclipse its all-time high of more than $218 in late-July 2018.
"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," Cramer said. "It will be vital."
It all started about a year ago when Facebook appointed former PayPal executive David Marcus to begin exploring options with blockchain.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uber, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard have signed up to support Facebook's crypto effort known internally as Project Libra.
Cramer, host of "Mad Money, " is in good company thinking a Facebook digital coin will be huge.
In a recent note, RBC Capital Markets analysts Mark Mahaney and Zachary Schwartzman wrote that they believe "this may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams."
Recent reports that Facebook will unveil its cryptocurrency as early as this month have also boosted the price of bitcoin. The world's biggest digital coin jumped across the $9,000 level on Sunday, on the thought that Facebook getting into crypto would add legitimacy to the industry.
However, bitcoin is still worth less than half of its all-time highs near $20,000 in December 2017.