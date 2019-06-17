Deutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank: FT

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

African swine fever could drive up inflation in Asia and Eastern...

African swine fever, which has already ravaged pig herds in China and pushed up food prices there, could also drive up inflation in the other emerging markets, according to...

Unilever staff took part in DNA experiment to tackle unconscious...

Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has...

Stocks in Asia mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

'Trump Heights': Netanyahu dedicates new settlement to US...

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.

Germany should heed the call of its deeply worried business...

The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

Puerto Rico's oversight board strikes $35 billion restructuring...

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...

Hong Kong democracy activist freed from jail and vows to join...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong walked free from prison on Monday after serving nearly five weeks for contempt of court, pledging to join a mass protest movement...

Banks

Deutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank: FT

Key Points
  • The bad bank would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros ($56.06 billion) - after adjusting for risk - and comprise mainly long-dated derivatives, the FT reported, citing four people.
  • The bank is planning cuts at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, to win over shareholders unhappy about its performance.

Deutsche Bank is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a "bad bank" to hold tens of billions of euros of assets and shrinking or shutting its U.S. equity and trading businesses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 

The bad bank would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros ($56.06 billion)- after adjusting for risk - and comprise mainly long-dated derivatives, the FT reported, citing four people briefed on the plan.

Statues stand outside a Deutsche Bank AG branch in Frankfurt, Germany.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With the creation of the bad bank, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is shifting the German lender away from investment banking and focusing on transaction banking and private wealth management, the newspaper said.

As part of the restructuring, the lender's equity and rates trading units outside continental Europe will be shrunk or closed entirely, the report said. 

The bank is planning cuts at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, to win over shareholders unhappy about its performance, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

"As we said at the AGM on May 23, Deutsche Bank is working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability. We will update all stakeholders if and when required," Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement on Sunday in response to the FT report.

Sewing could announces announce the changes along with Deutsche Bank's half-year results in late July, the FT reported.

On the back of the report, shares of the German-listed lender rose more than 3 percent on Monday morning.