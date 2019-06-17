Deutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank: FT

Deutsche Bank is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a "bad bank" to hold tens of billions of euros of assets and shrinking or shutting its U.S. equity and trading businesses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The bad bank would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros ($56.06 billion)- after adjusting for risk - and comprise mainly long-dated derivatives, the FT reported, citing four people briefed on the plan.