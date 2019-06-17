Skip Navigation
World Politics

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi reportedly dies after court hearing

Key Points
  • Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.
  • It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterwards.
  • State television said Mursi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Egypts ousted President Mohamed Morsi is seen behind the bars during his trial on charges of espionage on behalf of Qatar at the Police Academy in Cairo, Egypt on February 23, 2016.
Mohamed Gamil | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died on Monday after he fainted in court following a hearing, state television reported.

Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood who was the first democratically elected president in Egypt's modern history, had been in jail since he was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

State television said Mursi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Mursi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence for espionage in a case related to the Gulf state of Qatar.