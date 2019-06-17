Skip Navigation
The Fed is likely to drop 'patient' word this week, economists...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Trump 'perfectly happy' to slap further tariffs on China: Wilbur...

Ross played down the prospect of an agreement being reached at the G-20 meeting in Osaka on June 28-29.

Boeing CEO says the safe return of its 737 Max aircraft is 'most...

Boeing is scrambling to restore confidence in the 737 Max from regulators, customers and the flying public.

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Elon Musk says he deleted his Twitter account

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted early on Monday morning that he "just deleted" his Twitter account.

Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Array Biopharma for $10.64...

Pfizer said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Array Biopharma for $10.64 billion, which will grant it access to its cancer drugs.

Huawei slashes revenue forecast amid continued US pressure

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei said that the Chinese tech company will report revenues of around $100 billion in 2019 and 2020, which would be flat growth versus 2018.

Bitcoin hits $9,000 for first time in over a year amid Facebook...

Bitcoin leapt across the $9,000 mark on Sunday, boosted by reports that Facebook is soon set to launch its own cryptocurrency.

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

Key Points
  • Elon Musk posted on Twitter on Monday morning that he "just deleted my Twitter account."
  • The account still appeared active after the post.
  • Musk is only months removed from a settlement with the SEC regarding his Twitter use.
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at federal court in New York, on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Natan Dvir | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet early on Monday morning that he "just deleted" his Twitter account, but it wasn't clear whether it is a joke or not. The account still appeared active.

Musk also changed his user title to "Daddy DotCom." Sunday was Father's Day in the U.S.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The billionaire is only months removed from a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding his Twitter use. The SEC alleged that, in February, Musk broke the terms of a November penalty, following his notorious "funding secured" tweet about taking his car company private.

Musk's deal with the SEC requires a lawyer must approve any of his social media posts that may include material information about Tesla. Under the agreement, Musk agreed that he would not tweet about Tesla, finances, production numbers and other specific information without first getting a lawyer's approval. A federal judge approved the settlement in May.