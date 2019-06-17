A key manufacturing gauge just saw its biggest one-month decline in 18 years

Skip Navigation
Fed critic Jim Grant actually predicts a rate cut at this week's...

"That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday," says the Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter editor.

Goldman Sachs is sounding the alarm on tech sector

It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman Sachs warned, saying the double whammy of sky-high valuation and elevated regulation is becoming a "hazard" to...

Iran says it will break internationally-agreed limit on uranium...

Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.

Sotheby's is being taken private by group controlled by art...

Sotheby's announced Monday that it's signed an agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned by art collector Patrick Drahi.

The Fed is likely to drop 'patient' word this week, economists...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Boeing raises outlook for airplane demand while Airbus rolls out...

Trump 'perfectly happy' to slap further tariffs on China: Wilbur...

Ross played down the prospect of an agreement being reached at the G-20 meeting in Osaka on June 28-29.

Boeing CEO says the safe return of its 737 Max aircraft is 'most...

Boeing is scrambling to restore confidence in the 737 Max from regulators, customers and the flying public.

Google CEO: YouTube is too big to fix completely

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a CNN interview that while the company will work to remove as much harmful content as possible, the company can't remove 100% of it.

Amazon responds to Ocasio-Cortez's claim that it pays workers...

Amazon responded this morning to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's claim that it pays warehouse workers "starvation wages" in a tweet that says it pays...

This stock is a 'no-brainer' buy if the chipmaker crunch...

The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.

Disney gets a rare downgrade with analyst noting a 'record'...

In a rare downgrade for the stock, Imperial Capital lowered its rating for Disney to in-line from outperform and maintained its target price of $147.

Economy

A key manufacturing gauge just saw its biggest one-month decline in 18 years

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • The Empire State Manufacturing Index, which measures activity in the New York area, fell to -8.6 in June, from 17.8 in May.
  • That was the biggest slide in the series history going back to 2001 and comes amid growing worries about the state of the broader U.S. economy.

A closely followed gauge of manufacturing in the New York area fell this month to its lowest level in nearly three years.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index tumbled to a -8.6 reading from 17.8 in May, a 26.4-point drop that was the biggest slide for a data series that goes back to 2001 and well below Wall Street expectations of 11.5. In all, 22% of respondents reported that conditions had improved since May while 30% said conditions worsened, according to the index, compiled by the New York Federal Reserve and indicating the difference between plans to expand and contract.

It was the lowest reading and first negative print since October 2016 and comes amid growing worries about where the broader U.S. economy is heading and what impact the ongoing trade war will have on conditions.

Internally, the measure showed sharply diminished business expectations across a number of categories.

Net new orders collapsed 22 points to -12 while shipments declined 7 points to 9.7. 

Employment also looked bleak, falling to -3.5, its first negative print in more than two years. The average work week also declined to -2.2,  while the prices paid component was little changed at 27.8. However, the prices received index declined 6 points to 6.8, the fourth month in a row for a decline "pointing to an ongoing deceleration in selling price increases," the release stated.

"Bottom line, and I'll be blunt, this number was terrible. It's hard not to think this is all about tariffs and what it is doing to business confidence," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said in a note. "We don't even need actual tariffs, just the threat of them now on anything and anybody to address issues that have nothing to do with trade also adds a whole new layer of uncertainty."

Businesses also were pessimistic about the road ahead.

Respondents to the survey pointed to declining business conditions, with a six-month expectations reading falling 5 points to 25.7. Future orders and shipments fell by a similar amount. 

Also, the capital expenditures index, a measure of where businesses plan on investing in new equipment and plants, tumbled 16 points to 10.5, while the technology spending index slumped 10 points to 12.8.