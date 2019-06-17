Huawei is reportedly preparing for 40% to 60% fall in international smartphone shipments

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

China Politicsread more

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Agricultureread more

Stocks in Asia trade mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Asia Marketsread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

Technologyread more

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

Politicsread more

'Trump Heights': Netanyahu dedicates new settlement to US...

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.

Politicsread more

Germany should heed the call of its deeply worried business...

The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Hong Kong democracy activist freed from jail and vows to join...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong walked free from prison on Monday after serving nearly five weeks for contempt of court, pledging to join a mass protest movement...

China Politicsread more

Puerto Rico's oversight board strikes $35 billion restructuring...

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...

Bondsread more

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs is reportedly combining four private-investing...

The newspaper wrote that Goldman's executive are hoping CEO David Solomon's changes to a firm that historically thrived in investment banking and trading will boost its...

US Marketsread more

The Fed is likely to drop 'patient' word next week, clearing way...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Market Insiderread more
Tech

Huawei is reportedly preparing for 40% to 60% fall in international smartphone shipments

Key Points
  • Marketing and sales managers at Huawei are internally expecting a drop in volumes of anywhere between 40 million to 60 million smartphones this year, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • To offset overseas decline, Huawei is aiming to grab up to half of China's smartphone market in 2019, Bloomberg said.
Guests hold umbrellas with Huawei logos at the Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan, China, May 31, 2019.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is preparing for a 40% to 60% decline in international smartphone shipments, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The Chinese technology company is looking at options that include pulling the latest model of its marquee overseas smartphone, the Honor 20, according to the article, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The device will begin selling in parts of Europe, including Britain and France, on June 21, the report said. Executives will be monitoring the launch and may cut off shipments if the sales are poor, it said.

Marketing and sales managers at the tech giant are internally expecting a drop in volumes of anywhere between 40 million to 60 million smartphones this year, the report said.

In order to offset overseas decline, Huawei is aiming to grab up to half of China's smartphone market in 2019, Bloomberg said. The company did not respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

The U.S. government put Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment company, on a trade blacklist in May that bars U.S. suppliers from doing business with it because of what Washington says are national security concerns.

VIDEO2:3902:39
Huawei announces scrapping new laptop launch
Capital Connection

At the time, Huawei founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said the restrictions "may slow, but only slightly" the company's growth.

A similar U.S. ban on China's ZTE Corp, almost crippled business for Huawei's smaller rival early last year before the curb was lifted.

The company's woes are feeding into trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. President Donald Trump has said U.S. complaints against Huawei could be resolved within the framework of any trade deal.

The ban has been eased slightly to allow a temporary general license that lets Huawei purchase U.S. goods.

However, Broadcom sent a shockwave through the global chipmaking industry last week when it forecast that the U.S.-China trade tensions and the Huawei ban would knock $2 billion off this year's sales.