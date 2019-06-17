Huawei slashes revenue forecast amid continued US pressure

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...China Politicsread more
Huawei will reduce its production capacity which could hit revenue growth, the CEO of the Chinese tech giant said on Monday, as he revealed his plans to deal with the continued pressure from the U.S.
"In the next two years, I think we will reduce our capacity, our revenue will be down by about $30 billion dollars compared to forecasts, so our sales revenue due this year and next will be about $100 billion," Ren Zhengfei, founder of the telecoms equipment giant said, adding that the firm will regain its "growth momentum" after 2020.
Huawei is currently on a U.S. blacklist that restricts American businesses selling products to the Chinese firm. The restrictions have affected Huawei's business as it relies on American suppliers for components and software in several of its products including smartphones and laptops.
Huawei reported revenue over $100 billion for the first time in 2018 — about 19.5% higher than 2017. Ren's comments suggest that revenue growth will be roughly flat in 2019 and 2020.
Ren said the company is also looking at creating different versions of its products.
"In the next two years, we are going to do a lot of switch over of different product versions that will take time and that will take time to ramp up, and it will take some time to test whether that works," he said in Mandarin, according to a Huawei translation. "After that step, we will be stronger."
Ren did not specify whether this meant using components from different suppliers.
Huawei has been developing its own operating system, which CNBC reported could be ready later this year in China. The company was also forced to scrap a planning laptop launch. Huawei's consumer business CEO Richard Yu told CNBC that the move was a result of the company being on the U.S. blacklist.
Ren said the company will continue to work with American companies if it can.
"In the past, when we were not as strong, we were determined to work together with U.S. companies. In the future, we will be more determined to work with US companies. We are to afraid of using U.S. components, we are not afraid of using U.S. elements," Ren said.
"We are strong, I think there is no way we can be beaten to death," he added.