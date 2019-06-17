Sequels aren't the summer box office's problem — bad sequels are

Are moviegoers growing tired of franchise films? Not so fast.

The summer box office isn't sizzling as much as analysts had hoped in 2019, as tent pole films like "Godzilla: King of Monsters," "Dark Phoenix" and now "Men in Black: International" have dramatically underperformed with audiences.

The summer season, which runs from the first Friday in May through Labor Day, is an important one for Hollywood. Parents looking to keep their kids busy now that they are out of school or just to get out of the sun, turn to movie theaters.

But, if the films aren't up to par, audiences won't show up.

Heading into the weekend, the U.S. summer box office was up 11% compared to last year, according to data from Comscore. However, a weak performance from "MIB: International," which only took in $28.5 million in its debut, has narrowed that gap to less than a percent.

In the first month of the summer season, the U.S. box office has earned around $1.59 billion, just slightly more than it did during the same period last year. It should be noted that Disney's April release "Avengers: Endgame" accounted for more than $350 million of this haul, according to Comscore.

"Within the very small ecosystem of the first weeks of summer every weekend can have a huge impact on the bottom line and, thus, the nausea inducing up and downs of the summer of 2019 will continue week after week along with the percentage change tug-of-war versus summer 2018," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

Analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush altered his second quarter and full-year 2019 estimates for the film industry.

"We now expect the quarter to end up 0.8% to $3.7 billion, compared with our initial estimate for up 9%," Pachter wrote in a note to investors Monday.

He also now expects the box office's full-year tally to be down about 1% from from 2018's $11.89 billion domestic haul. Previously, he expected the total haul to rise in the low single digits from last year.