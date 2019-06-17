Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed critic Jim Grant actually predicts a rate cut at this week's...

"That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday," says the Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter editor.

Economyread more

Sotheby's auction house is being taken private for $3.7 billion

Marketsread more

The Fed is likely to drop 'patient' word this week, economists...

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Market Insiderread more

Trump 'perfectly happy' to slap further tariffs on China: Wilbur...

Ross played down the prospect of an agreement being reached at the G-20 meeting in Osaka on June 28-29.

Paris Airshowread more

Boeing CEO says the safe return of its 737 Max aircraft is 'most...

Boeing is scrambling to restore confidence in the 737 Max from regulators, customers and the flying public.

Paris Airshowread more

Google CEO: YouTube is too big to fix completely

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a CNN interview that while the company will work to remove as much harmful content as possible, the company can't remove 100% of it.

Technologyread more

This stock is a 'no-brainer' buy if the chipmaker crunch...

The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.

Trading Nationread more

Disney gets a rare downgrade with analyst noting a 'record'...

In a rare downgrade for the stock, Imperial Capital lowered its rating for Disney to in-line from outperform and maintained its target price of $147.

Investingread more

Atlassian wants to make acquisitions less stressful by laying out...

Atlassian is releasing a document that's meant to simplify the negotiation of terms for acquisitions. That way the buyer and seller can focus on more important topics, like...

Technologyread more

Domino's teams with robotics company Nuro to test automated...

The pizza chain's robo delivery program could add to store owners' options during peak times.

Restaurantsread more

GM's race to outflank Tesla may be stalling out

GM CEO Mary Barra promised the automaker would launch 20 models of electric cars by 2023, beginning early this year. That plan may stall. A slowdown in China, a ratcheting up...

Evolveread more

Here are three reasons why a Fed rate cut won't save Wall Street

Senior economists from both political parties say a rate cut may not work that smoothly even if the Fed says yes. And that poses risks to America's decade-long recovery as the...

Politicsread more
Markets

Sotheby's auction house is being taken private for $3.7 billion

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.
Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

Sotheby's auction house announced Monday that it's being acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned wholly by media and telecom entrepreneur Patrick Drahi.

Sotheby's stakeholders will receive $57 per share in cash as a result of the transition, a premium of 61% to the company's stock price on Friday.

"Patrick Drahi is one of the most well-regarded entrepreneurs in the world, and on behalf of everyone at Sotheby's, I want to welcome him to the family," Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith said in a press release.

CNBC's David Faber first reported that Sotheby's would be sold, citing people familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.