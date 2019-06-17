Sotheby's auction house is being taken private for $3.7 billion

"That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday," says the Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter editor.Economyread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Ross played down the prospect of an agreement being reached at the G-20 meeting in Osaka on June 28-29.Paris Airshowread more
Boeing is scrambling to restore confidence in the 737 Max from regulators, customers and the flying public.Paris Airshowread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a CNN interview that while the company will work to remove as much harmful content as possible, the company can't remove 100% of it.Technologyread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
In a rare downgrade for the stock, Imperial Capital lowered its rating for Disney to in-line from outperform and maintained its target price of $147.Investingread more
Atlassian is releasing a document that's meant to simplify the negotiation of terms for acquisitions. That way the buyer and seller can focus on more important topics, like...Technologyread more
The pizza chain's robo delivery program could add to store owners' options during peak times.Restaurantsread more
GM CEO Mary Barra promised the automaker would launch 20 models of electric cars by 2023, beginning early this year. That plan may stall. A slowdown in China, a ratcheting up...Evolveread more
Sotheby's auction house announced Monday that it's being acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned wholly by media and telecom entrepreneur Patrick Drahi.
Sotheby's stakeholders will receive $57 per share in cash as a result of the transition, a premium of 61% to the company's stock price on Friday.
"Patrick Drahi is one of the most well-regarded entrepreneurs in the world, and on behalf of everyone at Sotheby's, I want to welcome him to the family," Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith said in a press release.
CNBC's David Faber first reported that Sotheby's would be sold, citing people familiar with the matter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.