Dow futures higher as investors await Fed meeting

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

China Politicsread more

African swine fever could drive up inflation in Asia and Eastern...

African swine fever, which has already ravaged pig herds in China and pushed up food prices there, could also drive up inflation in the other emerging markets, according to...

Asia Economyread more

Unilever staff took part in DNA experiment to tackle unconscious...

Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has...

Marketing.Media.Moneyread more

Stocks in Asia trade mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Asia Marketsread more

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

Politicsread more

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Agricultureread more

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Retailread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

Technologyread more

'Trump Heights': Netanyahu dedicates new settlement to US...

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.

Politicsread more

Germany should heed the call of its deeply worried business...

The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Puerto Rico's oversight board strikes $35 billion restructuring...

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...

Bondsread more

Hong Kong democracy activist freed from jail and vows to join...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong walked free from prison on Monday after serving nearly five weeks for contempt of court, pledging to join a mass protest movement...

China Politicsread more
US Markets

Dow futures higher as investors await Fed meeting

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Traders are largely focused on monetary policy with a Federal Reserve meeting due to start Tuesday.
  • Market expectations point to the Fed cutting interest rates this year, but several analysts told CNBC that they do not see a change in monetary policy happening this week.

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday morning, as investors look ahead to a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 70 points, indicating a positive open of more than 89 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both trading higher.

Traders are largely focused on monetary policy with a Federal Reserve meeting due to start Tuesday. Market expectations point to the Fed cutting interest rates this year, but several analysts told CNBC that they do not see a change in monetary policy happening this week.

Other Fed watchers also told CNBC they see Chairman Jerome Powell dropping the word "patient" from his statement and opening the door to a cut next month.

Meanwhile, President Trump warned over the weekend that if he is not re-elected in 2020 there will be "a market crash the likes of which has not been seen before."

In terms of data, investors will be looking ahead to Empire State manufacturing data at 8:30 a.m. ET; NAHB housing index due at 10 a.m. ET and TIC data at 4 p.m. ET.

There are no corporate earnings to note.