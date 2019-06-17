Strong earthquake hits southern China; injuries reported

Skip Navigation
Expectations are high for Facebook's possible cryptocurrency...

Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.

A Fed rate cut should boost stocks as long as the economy is in a...

The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.

Cramer: Facebook will 'take out' its stock high after its...

"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."

Worker confidence in finding a new job has hit a six-year high

A recent Fed survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Sotheby's, Array...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

The red-hot IPO market this year could mean bad news for future...

The red-hot market for new public companies in 2019 like Beyond Meat and Chewy could spell bad news for the stock market, Bernstein says.

US Air Force successfully flies newest hypersonic missile on...

The "captive carry flight test" evaluates the mock weapon during flight and is the Air Force's latest step in the budding hypersonic arms race between China and Russia.

Goldman Sachs is sounding the alarm on tech sector

It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warns, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.

Morgan Stanley predicts 'maximum nicotine' policy could halve...

Profits for major U.S. tobacco companies could be cut in half if the FDA adopts a "maximum nicotine" rule within the next 15 years, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi reportedly dies after court...

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.

Iran says it will break internationally-agreed limit on uranium...

Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.

Boeing raises outlook for airplane demand while Airbus rolls out...

Boeing says the airline industry will need 44,000 new commercial airplanes by 2038. The market value of those planes would reach $6.8 trillion, up from $6.49 trillion...

World News

Strong earthquake hits southern China; injuries reported

Changning, China
Source: Google Maps

A strong earthquake hit Sichuan province in southern China late Monday night and some people were injured, officials and news reports said.

The U.S. Geological Survey warned there could casualties and significant damage. It said the earthquake measured magnitude 5.9 and hit about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Changning. The nearest major city, Chongqing, is 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the northeast.

The quake was centered at a fairly shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the USGS said. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.

An aftershock measuring magnitude 5.2 later hit near the same area, it said.

The Beijing Youth Daily said some people had been injured, but that could not be immediately confirmed. The emergency management ministry said firefighters have been sent to the area as rescuers.

A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people. China's worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people. That earthquake was about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Monday's quake.

Key Points
  • The administration, in the midst of the trade war it began with Beijing, had asked for comments on its plan to extend 25% tariffs to everything China ships to the United States.
  • Hundreds of businesses, trade groups, and individuals have written to complain that the additional import taxes would drive up prices for consumers, squeeze profits, and leave U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage to foreign rivals that aren't subject to higher taxes on the vital components they buy from China.
  • A common theme in their pleas is that American businesses — not China, as Trump often asserts — must pay the import taxes the president is imposing on Chinese goods. And in the end, many of these companies will pass their higher costs on to their customers.