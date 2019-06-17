US Treasury yields tick lower ahead Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as traders await a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week.

At around 01:51 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1028%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5994%.

Traders are largely focused on monetary policy with a Federal Reserve meeting due to start Tuesday. Market expectations point to the Fed cutting interest rates this year, but several analysts told CNBC that they do not see a change in monetary policy happening this week.