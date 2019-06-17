US Treasury yields tick lower ahead Federal Reserve meeting

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...China Politicsread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as traders await a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week.
At around 01:51 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1028%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5994%.
Traders are largely focused on monetary policy with a Federal Reserve meeting due to start Tuesday. Market expectations point to the Fed cutting interest rates this year, but several analysts told CNBC that they do not see a change in monetary policy happening this week.
In terms of data, investors will be looking ahead to Empire State manufacturing data at 8:30 a.m. ET; NAHB housing index due at 10 a.m. ET and TIC data at 4 p.m. ET.
On the auctions front, the Treasury is due to sell $72 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.
There are no key Fed speeches scheduled.