Worker confidence in finding a new job has hit a six-year high, but it might be a 'turning point'

While other economic signs may be weakening, Americans are still confident about their job prospects.

A recent New York Federal Reserve consumer expectations survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May — an increase from 59.3% in April and the highest since the central bank started keeping track in June 2013.

Moreover, the confidence rise was best in those with incomes less than $50,000, a key cohort as policymakers seek to bridge the wealth gap that blew open following the financial crisis.

Earnings growth expectations also rose, up one-tenth of a point to 2.5% and the mean probability of respondents leaving their jobs voluntarily over the next 12 months — another sign of worker confidence — rose to 21.2% from 20.3%.

The numbers came amid a cascade of conflicting data.

Manufacturing readings lately have been weak, and May's nonfarm payrolls count also was disappointing. Consumer spending, meanwhile, has gotten stronger, but the number of economists expecting a recession over the next year or so has continued to grow.

The Federal Reserve is wrestling with the crosscurrents as it prepares this week to signal where interest rates are heading.