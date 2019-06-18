Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advances on Britain's top job

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019.

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advanced on the prize of Britain's top political job on Tuesday, winning 40 percent of votes in the second round of a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, won 126 out of 313 votes and so goes through to a third ballot between 1400 GMT and 1600 GMT on Wednesday with four other candidates who won 33 votes or more.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt won 46 votes, Environment Secretary Michael Gove won 41, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart 37 and Home Secretary Sajid Javid 33.

While Johnson won by far the most votes, he added just 12 from the first round. Stewart, 46, was the biggest gainer from the first round, adding 18 votes.

Dominic Raab, a former Brexit minister, was eliminated from the contest as he won just 30 votes.

Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign minister, says he will take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 whether or not there is a deal with Brussels to smooth the transition, potentially setting up a fight with parliament.

In the first round last Thursday, Johnson won 114 out of 313. The candidates who survived the second round of voting were due to participate in a televised debate at 1900 GMT.

Once the list is whittled down to two candidates, a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership nationwide will be held to pick a leader. A new prime minister should be chosen by the end of July.