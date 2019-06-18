China's job market faces new pressure as trade war with US drags on

There are signs that ongoing trade tensions are putting some pressure on China's job market — despite Beijing's efforts to emphasize the negative impact of tariffs on the U.S.

According to China's top economic planning body, some local companies are cutting back on their efforts to hire new university graduates.

"Due to (the) impact from the continued increase of China-U.S. economic trade frictions and other uncertainties, recruitment demand for university graduates is tightening in internet, finance and other industries," according to a statement to CNBC from a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

"Some companies have postponed their campus recruiting (efforts), among which some companies may have reduced or suspended recruitment," said the Chinese-language statement, according to CNBC's translation.

The statement also said that the overall employment situation for the class of 2019 is "relatively stable" and that the overall number of jobs available is "sufficient."