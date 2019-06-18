Colombia is the Western Hemisphere's best ally in the war on drugs, president says

Colombian President Ivan Duque believes no country in the world has been able to match the Andean nation when it comes to the war on drugs.

His comments come at a time when the South American country is facing international pressure to implement tougher measures to reverse a record boom in cocaine production.

The U.S., frustrated by surging cocaine exports in Colombia, has encouraged Duque to resume the controversial practice of aerial spraying on Colombian coca fields. Coca is the raw ingredient in cocaine.

"When you look at the seizures that Colombia has made in the last 10 months, they are the equivalent in terms of market value of the profits of Goldman Sachs and BP in 2018, " Duque told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in London on Tuesday.

"And when you look at the size of our seizures, for every ton the U.S. seizes in its borders, Colombia seizes 18 tons. That means Colombia is the number one partner for all of the Western Hemisphere in the fight against drugs," Duque said.

Colombia's president has pledged to relaunch the aerial spraying of coca crops with herbicides over the coming weeks, not to please any third country but because it is the country's "moral duty" to act.

The process has been heavily criticized by farmers for devastating legal crops as well as illicit plantations.