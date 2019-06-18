Cramer's lightning round: I think you should buy shares of Spotify

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'Let's see what he...

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.

Politicsread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Rep. Maxine Waters asks Facebook to pause work on cryptocurrency...

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.

Technologyread more

These Asian economies may be most badly hit by slowing global...

Tensions between China and the U.S. are threatening to slow global trade further, threatening some Asian economies.

Asia Economyread more

Tesla loses another exec: HR vice president and head of diversity...

Tesla loses vice president of HR and head of diversity, Felicia Mayo, one of a few black woman executives to break Silicon Valley's glass ceiling.

Technologyread more

Tariffs hurt the economy, but China must be held accountable:...

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz tells Jim Cramer that he is optimistic about trade relations with China, Mexico, Japan, and the EU.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Stocks ready to break through all-time high

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.

Market Insiderread more

American Airlines' pilots union 'concerned' about fixes for...

American Airlines pilots plan to tell lawmakers they are still concerned about fixes to grounded Boeing 737 Max planes.

Airlinesread more

Trump says Shanahan has withdrawn from Defense secretary...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...

Politicsread more

Don't be too optimistic that trade talks will progress at G-20:...

"I do expect our stock market to be hammered if nothing positive comes of this G-20 meeting ... the most likely outcome is nothing happens," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 18.

Market Insiderread more

Trump's reelection chances look bad in state polls

But a look at state-by-state data clarifies the scale of Trump's challenge. As the president tries to rally supporters at a 2020 kickoff rally in Orlando on Tuesday, he is...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I think you should buy shares of Spotify

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Atlassian: "I say they're fantastic and I like those guys." Buy, buy, buy.

Spotify: "I think you should buy Spotify. I think they're doing a remarkable job and I like the podcast decision."

Prologis: "I think that that stock is terrific."

Arista Networks: "We believe in [CEO] Jayshree [Ullal]. We believe in Cisco a little more, but ANET's a go. "

Halliburton: Sell, sell, sell. "Sorry. Hate to be so anti-the fossilers, but I am."

Invitation Homes: "I'm not a fan, boy. It's up too much, sorry."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO3:1303:13
Cramer's lightning round: I think you should buy shares of Spotify
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com