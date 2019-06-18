Cramer's lightning round: I think you should buy shares of Spotify

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Tensions between China and the U.S. are threatening to slow global trade further, threatening some Asian economies.Asia Economyread more
Tesla loses vice president of HR and head of diversity, Felicia Mayo, one of a few black woman executives to break Silicon Valley's glass ceiling.Technologyread more
Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz tells Jim Cramer that he is optimistic about trade relations with China, Mexico, Japan, and the EU.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.Market Insiderread more
American Airlines pilots plan to tell lawmakers they are still concerned about fixes to grounded Boeing 737 Max planes.Airlinesread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...Politicsread more
"I do expect our stock market to be hammered if nothing positive comes of this G-20 meeting ... the most likely outcome is nothing happens," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 18.Market Insiderread more
Atlassian: "I say they're fantastic and I like those guys." Buy, buy, buy.
Spotify: "I think you should buy Spotify. I think they're doing a remarkable job and I like the podcast decision."
Prologis: "I think that that stock is terrific."
Arista Networks: "We believe in [CEO] Jayshree [Ullal]. We believe in Cisco a little more, but ANET's a go. "
Halliburton: Sell, sell, sell. "Sorry. Hate to be so anti-the fossilers, but I am."
Invitation Homes: "I'm not a fan, boy. It's up too much, sorry."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.
