ECB's Draghi defends policy tools and says it has further room to act

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the tools that the organization has available on Tuesday, saying that its asset purchase program still has considerable headroom.
The ECB revised earlier this month its interest rate expectations, adding that its first-post crisis rate hike is unlikely to come before mid-2020. The hawkish stance showed the central bank is doubtful about economic recovery in the 19-member region.
The ECB also presented new economic forecasts earlier this month, with lower growth and inflation projections for 2020, but marginally higher for this year.
