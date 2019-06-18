'Uncertainty is our middle name': Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris isn't worried about trade war

Billionaire business tycoon Nassef Sawiris heads a company that serves, among others, agricultural clients all over the world. But despite the U.S.-China trade war and all the uncertainty it's wreaked on his customers, the OCI N.V CEO says he's not deterred from investing.

"Trade is not helpful, but at the same time it's manageable. I think people worry too much about the trade wars, I think the world can live with some trade friction, it's not the end of the world," Sawiris, who is ranked by Forbes as the world's fourth-richest African, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi.

The Egyptian CEO's company, OCI, produces and exports natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals to customers across agriculture and industry sectors.

"It creates some uncertainty for our customers, our farmers in North America had a tough time deciding what to plant, corn or soybeans — it had a lot to do with weather but more so with whether they can sell soybeans to China or they will be handicapped by some tariffs," Sawiris described, referencing the mounting tit-for-tat tariff battle being waged between the world's two largest economies.

"That created some added complexity in the minds of our customers and our farmers in the U.S."

Early last month, President Donald Trump unexpectedly accused China of reneging on a deal and announced that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would increase to 25% from 10% on May 10. Beijing retaliated, raising levies on $60 billion worth of U.S. products. Trump has now said he's ready to hit the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports with tariffs if a trade deal isn't reached.