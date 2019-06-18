Facebook employees don't love Mark Zuckerberg as much as they used to, new Glassdoor data shows

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'Let's see what he...

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.

Politicsread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Chinese shares surge amid positive US-China trade development;...

Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday afternoon trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.

Asia Marketsread more

Senator proposes bill that would blow up the business models of...

Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, is introducing legislation that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under Section...

Technologyread more

These are the 10 most in-demand skills in Asia Pacific right now,...

In its new "Future Skills" report, LinkedIn has identified what it calls the 10 "rising skills" of the future and the jobs associated with them.

Get Aheadread more

Rep. Maxine Waters asks Facebook to pause work on cryptocurrency...

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.

Technologyread more

Facebook employees don't love Mark Zuckerberg as much as they...

Zuckerberg fell out of Glassdoor's top 20 CEO ranking for the first time, although his employee approval rate remains high.

Technologyread more

Firms may consider moving out of Hong Kong amid protests, experts...

Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...

China Politicsread more

These Asian economies may be most badly hit by slowing global...

Tensions between China and the U.S. are threatening to slow global trade further, threatening some Asian economies.

Asia Economyread more

Trump officially kicks off reelection campaign at Florida rally

U.S. President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday at a Florida rally where he exhorted thousands of rollicking supporters to keep advancing his...

Politicsread more

How a '90s nostalgia trend powered the comeback of these two...

The fashion industry is currently swept up in a storm of nostalgia. Riding on this throwback wave, Italian heritage brand Fila and American sweatshirt producer Champion are...

Apparelread more

Tesla loses another exec: HR vice president and head of diversity...

Tesla loses vice president of HR and head of diversity, Felicia Mayo, one of a few black woman executives to break Silicon Valley's glass ceiling.

Technologyread more
Tech

Facebook employees don't love Mark Zuckerberg as much as they used to, new Glassdoor data shows

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg falls out of Glassdoor's top 20 CEO ranking for the first time, although his employee approval rate remains high.
  • The company has dealt with a wave of PR crises over the past year, including the revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed millions of Facebook users' data.
  • CNBC has previously reported that Facebook has struggled to recruit top talent in the wake of its privacy scandals in 2018.
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc. attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France.
Christophe Morin/IP3 | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't as overwhelmingly popular among his employees as he once was, recently released Glassdoor data shows.

Zuckerberg fell 39 spots in Glassdoor's annual ranking of top CEOs for its Employees' Choice Awards, from No. 16 to No. 55, falling out of the top 20 for the first time since Glassdoor kicked off the survey in 2013.

His employee approval rating remains high, at 94%, according to Glassdoor, but is down from 96% last year. Zuckerberg came in first place in Glassdoor's first iteration of the ranking in 2013.

The drop in his ranking may reflect internal unease as the company has juggled various publicity crises over the past year. Multiple former Facebook recruiters told CNBC that Facebook has had a harder time recruiting talented new hires since the March 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political research firm improperly accessed user data to target political ads meant to help President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Facebook's stock price is also near the same level it was in January 2018, which may also have hurt the rankings, as many employees receive stock as part of their compensation.

Zuckerberg lagged behind tech peers such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also received a 94% CEO approval rating but came in 46th place overall.

But Zuckerberg still came ahead of Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose approval rating was 92%, landing him in the 69th spot on the list.

WATCH: Why Facebook's business model is only now coming under fire

VIDEO6:5506:55
Trump Vortex: Why Facebook's business model is only now coming under fire
Digital Original

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.