Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could alleviate some security challenges, introduce new ones

Facebook's long-awaited cryptocurrency launch promises to directly impact how people send money around the world, and may allow them to do it more securely using a distributed ledger, replacing wire-based transactions that have been increasingly subject to fraud.

Facebook and its partners in the Libra currency, and the company's Calibra wallet, have made significant investments in security. But the cryptocurrency will, from its inception, have a target on it by international hackers looking to create new scams to trick senders out of their funds or attempt to steal them.

Security will be a critical component of how new users, many of them unfamiliar with cryptocurrency, shape their view of the product. And while the Facebook-backed consortium has pledged to refund money lost due to a criminal breaking into a wallet, it's unclear how the Libra consortium will handle other types of common fraud.

"I believe initially, the security may be a bigger issue, but become more and more stable as time goes on," said Ben Tsai, president and managing partner of financial services software company Wave Financial. "I think there will be a lot of buffer set aside to make sure the clients are having a positive experience, so they will cover clients more even if the mistakes are on the client side, initially."