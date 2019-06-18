Pharmacy warns FDA of cancer-causing chemical found in widely used heart pill

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...Politicsread more
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...Marketsread more
Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.Politicsread more
The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.Marketsread more
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.Food & Beverageread more
Google Calendar is down around the world, but you can install the Google Calendar app on your phone or tablet to still see your events.Technologyread more
A pharmacy warned the Food and Drug Administration that it found a chemical believed to cause cancer in a widely used blood pressure medication, according to a filing from the federal agency.
Valisure, an online pharmacy company licensed in 37 states, told the FDA last week that high levels of dimethylformamide were found in valsartan, a drug produced by Swiss drugmaker Novartis and other pharmaceutical companies. The drug is used to treat hypertension in adults. The World Health Organization classifies dimethylformamide, or DMF, as a probable human carcinogen.
Valisure ask that the medication be recalled and requested that the FDA review and significantly lower the acceptable intake of DMF from its current level of 8,800,000 nanograms to less than 1,000 nanograms. The online pharmacy said it found the cancer-causing chemical in valsartan produced by five companies.
In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson for Novartis said the company cannot currently fully "exclude the possibility that traces of DMF (within applicable limits) may have been present in materials of other Drug Substances suppliers."
"The quality and safety of all our products is of the utmost importance to Novartis," the spokesperson added.
The FDA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Several blood pressure drugs have already been recalled due to concerns about other cancer-causing chemicals. Earlier this month, Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals said it would expand a recall of its heart medication, losartan potassium, after a carcinogen known asN-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NMBA was detected. Torrent Pharmaceuticals in April said it would also recall losartan and Camber Pharmaceutical told the FDA in February it would recall the drug.