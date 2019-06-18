Ford reveals horsepower, torque for the new Mustang Shelby GT500, the 'most powerful street-legal Ford ever'

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Ford announced Wednesday more details for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, the carmaker's most powerful street-legal car yet with 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque.
The Detroit automaker debuted the car in January, saying it could go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in the "mid-3 second range." The GT500 features a 5.2 liter V-8 engine and is projected to be able to complete a quarter mile in under 11 seconds.
The new Mustang is not available for order yet, but it will be in dealerships this fall, according to spokesperson Daniel Barbossa. The third-generation GT500 also has a Carbon Fiber Track package without a rear seat to reduce weight.
The GT500 will likely be seen as a competitor to Dodge's Challenger Hellcat, which Fiat Chrysler said also surpasses 700 horsepower. The 2019 Mustang GT350 features 526 horsepower, according to Ford's website.
Ford announced last year it would reduce its car lineup in North America, but its iconic Mustang remains part of the auto giant's future plans.