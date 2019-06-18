Skip Navigation
Autos

Ford reveals horsepower, torque for the new Mustang Shelby GT500, the 'most powerful street-legal Ford ever'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • The new Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque.
  • Ford says this is its fastest-ever street-legal Mustang.
  • The automaker announced last year that it was reducing its car lineup in North America, but the Mustang is still part of future plans.
Members of the media look over the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 after it was revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 14, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Ford announced Wednesday more details for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, the carmaker's most powerful street-legal car yet with 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque.

The Detroit automaker debuted the car in January, saying it could go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in the "mid-3 second range." The GT500 features a 5.2 liter V-8 engine and is projected to be able to complete a quarter mile in under 11 seconds.

The new Mustang is not available for order yet, but it will be in dealerships this fall, according to spokesperson Daniel Barbossa. The third-generation GT500 also has a Carbon Fiber Track package without a rear seat to reduce weight.

VIDEO1:0301:03
Ford unveils the all-new Shelby GT500, its most powerful street-legal car in history
The Bottom Line

The GT500 will likely be seen as a competitor to Dodge's Challenger Hellcat, which Fiat Chrysler said also surpasses 700 horsepower. The 2019 Mustang GT350 features 526 horsepower, according to Ford's website.

Ford announced last year it would reduce its car lineup in North America, but its iconic Mustang remains part of the auto giant's future plans.

Engine for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.
Source: Ford
Autos

Review: The 2019 F-150 Raptor is Ford's most capable, fun 4X4 pickup truck

Mack Hogan@macklinhogan
Key Points
  • The Raptor is the meanest, baddest looking truck on sale.
  • It's capable, quick and an absolute hoot to drive.
  • There are certainly more luxurious trucks, but few vehicles of any type can match the blend of practicality, fun and value that the Raptor offers.