Hershey CEO says that the 125-year-old company is waiting to add CBD to its candy

Dow up 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with President Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Trump says he and China's Xi spoke, will have 'extended meeting...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan."

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Beyond Meat stock briefly trades above $200 after soaring 18%

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% in premarket trading Tuesday, surpassing $200 per share.

Yields are cratering with French rates now at zero and the US...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since September 2017 as the Fed began its two-day policy meeting.

This group of stocks has been a surefire winner when the Fed cuts...

Investors bracing themselves for lower Federal Reserve rates should think about loading up on health care stocks, history shows.

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Draghi for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Carlyle's David Rubenstein sees US and China trade deal by...

Private equity billionaire David Rubenstein says he's spoken with U.S. and Chinese officials. "My view is both sides want a deal."

Lululemon to sell personal-care products as it expands beyond...

The yoga-pants retailer is now selling such personal-care products as face moisturizer, dry shampoo, deodorant and lip balm.

Hershey CEO: We're waiting to add CBD to our candy

Hershey CEO Michele Buck said that the 125-year-old company is monitoring the trend but doesn't have any plans to add CBD to its food just yet.

Netflix responds to backlash over prank show starring Gaten...

Netflix clarified the premise of its "Prank Encounters" show starring "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo after massive internet backlash. The company said all...

This stock is a 'no-brainer' buy if the chipmaker crunch...

The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.

Hershey CEO says that the 125-year-old company is waiting to add CBD to its candy

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • "[CBD] is a huge trend, so we're evaluating it but have no plans at this point in time," Hershey CEO Michele Buck said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.
  • The Food and Drug Administration currently prohibits adding the cannabis compound to food and beverages.
  • While Hershey and other large food and beverage companies wait, upstarts are taking advantage of the trend.
Hershey CEO on what's in the pipeline as the company celebrates its 125th anniversary
Chocolates and gummy candy have become a popular vehicle for CBD, but the non-psychoactive cannabis compound won't be in Hershey products anytime soon.

Hershey CEO Michele Buck said that the 125-year-old company is monitoring the trend but doesn't have any plans to add CBD to its food just yet.

"It is a huge trend, so we're evaluating it but have no plans at this point in time," Buck said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.

Advocates claim that CBD has a number of health benefits, from treating anxiety to helping with epilepsy, but there is little scientific evidence to back up those claims.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration prohibits adding the compound to food and beverages because it is a main ingredient in a drug used to treat childhood epilepsy. The agency held its first hearing in late May to better understand CBD and how to regulate it.

"Frankly, there's some work to do from a regulatory perspective," Buck said. "Currently, it is not legal to ship interstate a food product that has CBD."

Buck is not the first CEO of a large food and beverage company to say that she is waiting for the FDA's go-ahead. Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put has said that the snack-maker is waiting for it to become legal to add CBD to food. Meanwhile, the chief executives of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have both said that they are keeping an eye on the trend.

But as Hershey and other large consumer goods products giants wait, upstarts willing to take on the legal risk are taking advantage of the trend.